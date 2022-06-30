The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette - S7 Ep. 11
PG | Reality

Air Date: Thu 25 Nov 2021

Tonight's the night. Brooke will finally reveal who she has chosen to do life with. But first, the final two must meet Brooke's nearest and dearest for a few hard home truths.

The Bachelorette Australia will take viewers on a magical journey, as proud Noongar-Yamatji woman Brooke Blurton searches for her true love.

Passionate about her past, heritage and connection to the land, Brooke, who hails from Western Australia and is a youth worker, identifies as bisexual and is ready to find her happily ever after.

The Bachelorette is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production for Network 10 based on the format created by Mike Fleiss and distributed by Warner Bros. International Television Production Limited. The Bachelorette is a trademark of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Osher

Osher

Show Host
Brooke Blurton

Brooke Blurton

Bachelorette