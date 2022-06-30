The Bachelorette Australia will take viewers on a magical journey, as proud Noongar-Yamatji woman Brooke Blurton searches for her true love.

Passionate about her past, heritage and connection to the land, Brooke, who hails from Western Australia and is a youth worker, identifies as bisexual and is ready to find her happily ever after.

