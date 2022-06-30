The 2022 Formula 1 Grand Prix season is back on 10 play!

If the 2021 season is anything to go by, 2022 is guaranteed to be a cracker season. Will Red Bull's Max Verstappen retain the championship or will Lewis Hamilton return to the top as he aims to claim his eighth title with Mercedes?

You can catch all the action on 10 play with race highlights, videos and exclusive extras to keep you busy.

The upcoming season will see the Formula 1 circuit return to Australian shores for the first time since 2019. The long-awaited return for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix will be a must watch and Network 10 has you covered with all the behind the scenes live and free from Friday, April 8.

After a disappointing finish at the 2019 Melbourne Grand Prix, Australia’s golden boy, Daniel Ricciardo, will undoubtedly be looking for redemption in front of his home crowd.

This will be the first time that Australian F1 supporters will see Ricciardo in McLaren colours. He will be looking to channel everything he has into the race as he looks to repeat the kind of performance that saw him claim the win at Monza in 2021.

Throughout the weekend, Network 10’s expert team are set to supply first-class commentary and a front row seat to all the action, on and off the track.

Aussie F1 legend Mark Webber returns to headline the 10 Sport coverage, offering expert opinions and commentary over the weekend, including qualifying and the big race with co-hosts Tara Rushton and Scott MacKinnon.

While F1 expert Tom Clarkson will bring fans all the colour and news from inside the F1 paddock.

Network 10 will also bring viewers all the glamour and excitement of Formula One from around the circuit with Natalie Hunter and Archie Thompson.

