Watch the Biggest Exhibition Matches on 10 Play

From the A-League All Stars to the Winter Festival of Football, there is plenty of premium football taking place as the best teams from around the globe go head to head on Network 10 and Paramount+.

We got our first taste of Premier League football down under in May as Ange Postecoglou's Spurs went head to head against Newcastle United in front of a packed out MCG.

The A-League All Stars Men reassembled for the first time since taking on Barcelona in 2022 as they took on Premier League side Newcastle United on Friday night.

The A-League All Stars side had an array of young talent with Nestory Irankunda, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Nicolas Milanovic featuring for Patrick Kisnorbo's side.

Next up we had a historic clash at Marvel Stadium as the first-ever A-League All Stars Women side went head to head against Women's Super League outfit Arsenal.

The All Stars Women's side coached by Australia's very own ex-Gunners coach Joe Montemurro were faced with the task of coming up against one of the best sides in women's football that boasted three CommBank Matildas in their ranks.

We will be heading back to the United States for the latest instalment of the Winter Festival of Football which will be able to stream live and exclusive on Paramount+.

Coming up in late July and August we have the best clubs in world football facing off across the States.

There will be plenty of Australian friendly kick off times with everyone's second favourite club Wrexham kicking off proceedings while reigning UEFA Champions League Winners Real Madrid will feature alongside heavyweights Manchester City, Barcelona and AC Milan to just name a few.

