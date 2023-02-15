Football

Cup of Nations Preview Show
NC | Sport

Air Date: Wed 15 Feb 2023

The 10 Football team preview the Australian's Women's International ahead of the Cup of Nations, as they prepare for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Isuzu UTE A-League MenA-Leagues All Access
image-placeholder

Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Preview

The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round kicks off on March 1st (AEDT). Catch all the action on Paramount+ as 16 will become 8.

image-placeholder

CommBank Matildas to face France in Melbourne 'Send Off Match'

Football Australia today announced that the CommBank Matildas will host world number five, France, in a ‘Send Off Match’ at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Friday, 14 July 2023.

image-placeholder

Go Behind the Scenes with the Socceroos World Cup Hero

In the latest episode of A-Leagues All Access, we get inside access into the life of Socceroos and Sydney FC goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne

image-placeholder

Sport in March

Find out all the sport coming up on 10 Play in an action-packed March

image-placeholder

Made in the A-League: Subway Young Socceroos U-20 Asian Cup Squad

Find out more about some of the standout Isuzu UTE A-League players who are set to feature for the Subway Young Socceroos in the upcoming AFC U-20 Asian Cup in March

image-placeholder

Relive all the action from the Cup of Nations on 10 Play

Catch up with all the action from the Cup of Nations

image-placeholder

Football on 10 Play in 2023

Find out all the football on offer across 10 Play in 2023!

image-placeholder

Australia's iconic national teams to face England in London

Football Australia today announced a unique international double, with both the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos to play matches against England in London this year.

image-placeholder

Subway Young Socceroos squad named for AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023

Subway Young Socceroos’ Head Coach Trevor Morgan has selected a strong 23-player squad to represent Australia at the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023™.

image-placeholder

All the Very Best from A-Leagues All Access live and free on 10 Play

Catch up with all the latest episodes of the A-Leagues All Access Series plus check out the growing list of sport documentaries available exclusively on 10 Play

2022