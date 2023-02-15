Cup of Nations Preview Show

Latest News
Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Preview
The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round kicks off on March 1st (AEDT). Catch all the action on Paramount+ as 16 will become 8.
CommBank Matildas to face France in Melbourne 'Send Off Match'
Football Australia today announced that the CommBank Matildas will host world number five, France, in a ‘Send Off Match’ at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Friday, 14 July 2023.
Go Behind the Scenes with the Socceroos World Cup Hero
In the latest episode of A-Leagues All Access, we get inside access into the life of Socceroos and Sydney FC goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne
Made in the A-League: Subway Young Socceroos U-20 Asian Cup Squad
Find out more about some of the standout Isuzu UTE A-League players who are set to feature for the Subway Young Socceroos in the upcoming AFC U-20 Asian Cup in March
Relive all the action from the Cup of Nations on 10 Play
Catch up with all the action from the Cup of Nations
Australia's iconic national teams to face England in London
Football Australia today announced a unique international double, with both the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos to play matches against England in London this year.
Subway Young Socceroos squad named for AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023
Subway Young Socceroos’ Head Coach Trevor Morgan has selected a strong 23-player squad to represent Australia at the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023™.