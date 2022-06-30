Break out the Pez dispensers and settle in for one of the most iconic and influential comedy series in television history.

Created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, Seinfeld follows the lives of four single friends muddling through and dealing with the absurdities of everyday life.

Starring alongside the titular comedian is Jason Alexander as the bumbling George Costanza, Julia Louis-Dreyfus the intelligent and assertive Elaine Benes, and Michael Richards as Jerry’s wacky neighbour with the incredible hair and ability to make an entrance – Kramer.

Stand out episodes include The Marine Biologist, The Contest, The Puffy Shirt, The Soup Nazi and many, many more.