The Dog House - S3 Ep. 9
Lifestyle
It is the festive season and it seems Christmas might have come early for Bently, the 6-year-old Pug when he meets widowed 61-year-old, Ramesh.
About the Show
There are nearly 9 million dogs in Britain – but finding the right homes for them isn’t always easy. Set inside a rural British Dog Rescue Centre famous for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with new owners, this series bears witness to the joy, comedy and pathos of the human-dog dating experience.
Each of eight programmes records the arrivals of unwanted pets complete with heartrending tales of abandonment. At the same time they tell stories of dog-hungry humans – families, couples, singletons – all carrying their own baggage of poignant and touching backstory, and hoping their lives might be transformed by the introduction of a new four legged friend.
The climax of each story is the theatre of the meet. Multiple fixed cameras mounted inside a special pen observe every beat of the first meetings between the dogs and their prospective new owners. Will the nervous dog come out of its shell? Will there be a connection? Will lives be changed forever?