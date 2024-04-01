Sport in April

The CommBank Matildas are back, the Isuzu UTE A-League approaches the business end while there's finals football to look forward to in the Liberty A-League. Plus, catch the Emirates FA Cup Semi Finals as well as all the action from the AFC U23 Asian Cup live and exclusive on Paramount+.

Mexico vs Matildas in Texas

After sealing qualification to the Paris Olympic Games at the end of February, our CommBank Matildas will head to the United States to take on Mexico on Wednesday, 10 April at 1000 AEST.

Tony Gustavsson will be looking to fine tune his squad with their first Olympics showdown just under three months away.

He will only be able to submit an 18 player squad which means that some big names will most likely miss out on selection.

So, this is their chance to impress. They have just three more games to seal their spot on the plane to Paris.

Following on from the match against Mexico, the CommBank Matildas will be back in Australia for a two-match series against China in Adelaide and Sydney, respectively.

A-League: The Deciding Month

April will be a crucial month in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men as we finish the regular season and ultimately decide who will make the cut for finals football in May.

The first Saturday of April, we have a top of the table clash on our hands as Central Coast Mariners host Wellington Phoenix at 1730 AEST live on Paramount+.

The two sides have met just the once this season, with neither side able to hit the back of the net at Sky Stadium back in February.

Whoever comes out on top in this battle could ultimately seal the premiership.

Straight after that match in Gosford, there is the prime time 10 Bold fixture - the Melbourne Derby.

City are on the cusp of the top six while Victory are still in with a chance of finishing in the top two.

We will be hoping to see goals on this occasion with both previous meetings this season ending in 0-0 stalemates.

Fast forward to Saturday, 13 April where we will be heading to Allianz Stadium for the Sydney Derby - Live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play.

Ufuk Talay's Sky Blues swept aside Wanderers in their previous encounter but the tally does stand at one a piece with Marko Rudan's getting the better of their rivals in this same fixture earlier in the campaign.

This match could have quite the bearing on the composition of the top six, with the winner potentially sealing finals football at the expense of their opponent.

Keep an eye out for Western Sydney the following Saturday as they face off against Melbourne City for the first time since that harrowing 7-0 thumping a few weeks back.

Meanwhile, Macarthur host the Sky Blues in Saturday's 10 Bold fixture while Sunday's FTA match sees Adelaide United travel to the Mariners.

We can look forward to a 10 Bold double header for the final round on Saturday, 27 April. First up we will have the F3 Derby with the Jets hosting Central Coast at 1715 AEST.

Following on from that clash, Victory host Wanderers at 1945 AEST while Sunday's FTA fixture has Perth Glory making the trip to Sydney FC.

Liberty A-League Women: Finals Football Awaits

The action-packed 22 round season finished up in March but we will have six teams primed and ready for finals football in April.

Drama on the final day of the season saw the Sky Blues spurn their opportunity of being crowned Premiers after they fell 4-0 to Melbourne Victory.

Victory's win was enough to see them climb into the top six at the expense of Wanderers.

In mid-April, we can look forward to the elimination finals with third-placed Western United hosting Newcastle Jets while Victory will host the Mariners.

Meanwhile, Melbourne City and the Sky Blues will have the week off courtesy of finishing in the top two.

Stay tuned for more information about the Liberty A-League Finals.

AFC Cup: Mariners gear up for Inter-Zonal Final

Central Coast's path to continental glory carries through into April as they prepare for the next stage of the AFC Cup: The Inter-Zonal Final.

Awaiting Mark Jackson's side are a home/away set of fixtures against Kyrgyz club, FC Abdysh-Ata.

They will travel to the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, for the first leg on Wednesday, 17 April before hosting the return leg a week later on April 24.

An aggregate win over the two legs will see them face their final challenge - the AFC Cup Final.

Roshn Saudi League Action Live and Free on 10 Play

10 Play is the home of the Roshn Saudi League. Each week you can tune in to watch all the best players from the RSL with three preselected matches streamed live and free on 10 Play each round.

If you missed any of the action, 10 Play has you covered with full match replays of all three matches every round plus all the highlights from those matches.

We have four matchdays to look forward to throughout April.

The standout fixture in Match Day 26 will be Al Ahli's meeting with Al Ittihad on Tuesday, 2 April at 0600 AEST.

Roberto Firmino's Al Ahli sit in third on the table with Al Ittihad hot on their heels in fourth.

It was Franck Kessie's goal that sealed the win for Al Ahli in their sole previous meeting this season.

The Jeddah based club will once again be the team to watch in Match Day 27 as they come up against fifth placed Al Taawoun at 0600 on Saturday, 6 April.

A win over Al Taawoun will keep them on track to secure continental football next season.

The highlight clash in Match Day 28 takes us back to Al Ahli who host leaders Al Hilal at 0400 on Saturday, April 20.

The final highly anticipated Match Day 29 fixture is Al Nassr's meeting with Al Khaleej on Sunday, 28 April at 0400.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. as they try to claw back the gap between themselves and top of the table Al Hilal.

Emirates FA Cup & Scottish Cup Semi Finals

Tune into Paramount+ to catch the Emirates FA Cup Semi Finals with two cracking ties set to take centre stage in April.

Coventry City have been handed the dream tie as they host Manchester United at 0030 AEST on Monday, 22 April while two heavyweights go head to head the previous morning as Manchester City face off against Chelsea at 0215.

That won't be the only P+ exclusive content with the Scottish Cup semi finals also taking place that weekend.

Celtic travel to Aberdeen on Saturday, 20 April at the Aussie friendly kick off time of 2130 AEST while Rangers meet Hearts on Sunday night/Monday morning at 2400.

Plus, catch every match of the AFC U23 Asian Cup live and exclusive on Paramount+.

Watch the Olyroos as they prepare to take on Jordan, Indonesia and Qatar in their initial group stage encounters.

