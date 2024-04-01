Football Review: March 2024

It was a bumper month of football across 10 Play, with countless of spectacular moments.

It is now time to take stock and review the very best of what March had to offer in the football world.

Socceroos see off Lebanon in their World Cup Qualifiers

The Subway Socceroos were back in action for the first time since the Asian Cup.

Throughout March they played two home/away FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Lebanon.

The first match took centre stage at CommBank Stadium in Sydney on Thursday, 21 March with the away fixture taking place at a sold out GIO Stadium in Canberra the following Tuesday.

A-League Men: Western United & Mariners go unbeaten

It was a massive March in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men with Central Coast Mariners and Western United the only teams who remained unbeaten throughout the month.

The first of the Mariners' two A-League matches came against rivals Newcastle. Josh Nisbet's 75th minute goal proved to be the decider that evening.

Then, it was back to Campbelltown Stadium for a repeat of that AFC Cup clash against Macarthur. A dominant performance saw Central Coast sweep aside the Bulls by three goals to nil.

Western gave their chances of avoiding the wooden spoon a massive boost as they collected seven points from a maximum nine on offer throughout the month.

They began the month with a 1-0 win at home to Perth Glory before taking all three points at the Wanderers.

They wrapped up the month with a share of the points against Victory courtesy of Ben Garuccio's late equaliser.

Elsewhere, there some memorable results with the Wanderers on the wrong end of two thumpings. They were undone 4-1 against the Sky Blues before shipping seven without reply away to City.

Liberty A-League Women: City claim Premiership on the Final Day

The composition of the top six set to feature in the upcoming Finals was decided last Sunday.

Drama on the final day of the season saw the Sky Blues spurn their opportunity of being crowned Premiers after they fell 4-0 to Melbourne Victory.

Sydney's slip at the last hurdle paved the way for City to take out the Premiership thanks to their routine win over Perth Glory.

Meanwhile, Victory's win had huge ramifications on the top six, they climbed from seventh to fourth and will feature in the finals at the expense of Wanderers.

A late season upturn in form was not enough for Wanderers who will miss out on the finals on goal difference with Newcastle taking the last spot on offer after their 8-0 thrashing of Adelaide.

In mid-April, we can look forward to the elimination finals with third-placed Western United hosting the Jets while Victory will face the Mariners.

Melbourne City and the Sky Blues will have the week off courtesy of finishing in the top two.

AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup: Young Matildas finish third

The Young Matildas surpassed expectation at the U20 Women's Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.

They finished top of their group with wins over Korea Republic, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan.

Those wins also saw them book their ticket to the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

A defeat to Japan saw them miss out on reaching the Asian Cup Final but they proved too good for Korea Republic - coming out on top in the third-place playoff.

AFC Cup: Mariners look forward to Inter-Zonal Final

The Mariners' path to AFC Cup glory is closer and closer after they saw off Indian Super League side Odisha FC over two legs in the Inter-Zonal Semi Final.

Central Coast now turn their attention to the Inter Zonal Final where they will meet Kyrgyz club, FC Abdysh-Ata over two legs on Apr 17 and Apr 24.

FA Cup: Big Clubs roll on into Semi Finals

The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Finals had some tantalising ties with all the big guns taking centre stage.

It all began at Molineux with Coventry City producing an upset thanks to their come from behind win against Wolves.

Meanwhile, an inspired Bernardo Silva sealed the win for Man City at home to Newcastle United, Chelsea got the better of Leicester in a six-goal thriller while Man United required extra time to knock off Liverpool.

Roshn Saudi League: Al Hilal extend lead at the top

It is full steam ahead in the Roshn Saudi League with under 10 rounds to go!

Established reigning champions, Al Hilal, appear favourites to lift the trophy in May.

They are unbeaten ALL season and 12 points ahead of their nearest challengers, Al Nassr.

Meanwhile, it has been a challenging season for N'Golo Kante's Al Ittihad. The Jeddah based club sit in fourth and are in jeopardy of missing out on the top tier of continental football next season.

They had a relatively solid month with their only defeat arriving against the league leaders.

It was a month to forget for Aziz Behich's Al Nassr as they sealed the solitary league win, however that was against Al Ahli who sit just below them on the ladder.

Scottish Cup: Quarter Final Action

The quarter finals of the Scottish Cup took centre stage in March with a number of Aussies in action across the three pre-selected fixtures.

Celtic proved too strong for Livingston, Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller's Hibernian fell short against Rangers.

However, it was better news for the Aussie quartet at Hearts as they saw off Greenock Morton to book their place in the semi finals next month.

