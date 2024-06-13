Sport in July

The Winter Festival of Football headlines all the action which will be coming thick and fast in July while the highly anticipated 10th instalment of the Australia Cup is back live and exclusive on 10 Play.

Looking further ahead we also have the MotoGP returning to Australian shores plus plenty on the horizon for our CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos.

Australia Cup 2024 Kicks Off on 10 Play

We are counting down the weeks until the Australia Cup returns with the Playoffs set to take centre stage in Darwin on Tuesday, 23 and Wednesday, 24 July.

The bottom four Isuzu UTE A-League clubs will be going head to head for the final two spots on offer in the Australia Cup Round of 32.

Ninth placed Brisbane Roar have a date with wooden spooners Perth Glory on the Tuesday before 10th placed Newcastle Jets meet Western United a day later.

The two victors will then join the 22 Member Federation clubs plus the top eight teams from the 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League season in the highly anticipated Round of 32 which is set to kick off in early August.

Cracking Fixtures await in the Winter Festival of Football

We will be heading back to the United States for the latest instalment of the Winter Festival of Football which will be able to stream live and exclusive on Paramount+.

We got a taste of what's to come when we saw two Premier League giants go head to head in Melbourne in May as Spurs faced off against Newcastle.

Preview: 2024 Winter Festival of Football

Coming up in late July and August we have the best clubs in world football facing off across the States.

There will be plenty of Australian friendly kick off times with everyone's second favourite club Wrexham kicking off proceedings while reigning UEFA Champions League Winners Real Madrid will feature alongside heavyweights Manchester City, Barcelona and AC Milan to just name a few.

Stay tuned for information regarding the Winter Festival of Football and don't forget that you can stream all the highlights on 10 Play.

Sport on 10 Play: Coming Soon

We have a lot of sport to look forward to on 10 Play as we approach the second half of the year.

Looking ahead we have the MotoGP returning to Australian shores while the biggest matches of the 2024/2025 Hungry Jack’s NBL season will be available live and free on 10 and 10 Play when the season tips off later in the year.

Missing your fix of NBL action? You can relive the 2024 NBL Season with this all access documentary taking you behind the scenes and into the locker rooms for one of the best finals series the NBL has ever seen ending with the Tasmania JackJumpers claiming their first championship.

The biggest matches of the 2024/2025 Hungry Jack’s NBL season will be available live and free on 10 and 10 Play when the season tips off later in the year.

The Hungry Jack’s National Basketball League (NBL) will be accessible to more sports fans in the 2024/25 season, after the League secured a new free-to-air broadcast arrangement that will see games played on 10.

Rewind: All the action from the A-Leagues Finals Series on 10 Play

With both competitions recently wrapping up, we have you covered with all the best moments from both the Men's and Women's Finals Series as we set our sights on the 2024/25 campaign.

Catch up with all the best from the Matildas ahead of the Olympics

Take a trip down memory lane by revisiting some of the top moments from the CommBank Matildas over the past few years ahead of their highly anticipated campaign at the Paris Olympics.

Take a trip down memory lane with historical FA Cup footage on 10 Play

Despite the 2023/24 Emirates FA Cup having recently wrapped up, there is still plenty of FA Cup action available to stream on 10 Play.

Some of the best footballers from down the years relive some of the most defining moments in FA Cup history with the FA Cup Reload Series while for some of the more historic moments, you can travel back to as far as 1930 as well as relive some of the classic FA Cup Finals from down the years.

RealMadrid TV arrives on 10 Play

The channel is joining an already extensive lineup of Pluto TV FAST channels on 10 Play and will be available to watch on the platform starting today on the Pluto TV dedicated branded area Live TV With Pluto TV.

RealMadrid TV features a wide variety of content around the club including latest news, interviews with players, coaches, and staff members, magazine shows, behind the scenes content and training sessions. Viewers will have expert analysis, documentaries that explore the club's trajectory, player profiles and moments that defined the history of the team.

WOW - Women Of Wrestling

Watch iconic WOW Superheroes including The Beast, Beverly Hills Babe, The Disciplinarian, Razor, Fury, Mezmeriah, Jessie Jones, Jungle Grrrl, Lana Star, The Lioness, Santana Garrett, Siren, The Voodoo Doll , Tessa Blanchard and Australia's own Princess Aussie as they enter the ring and the battle between good and evil begins.

Classic episodes are available on 10 Play to watch right now, with new episodes up on 10 Play each Sunday.

