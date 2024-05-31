Everything You Need To Know To Watch Days Of Our Lives On 10 Play

It’s one of the longest-running soaps, and it’ll be easier than ever to stay up-to-date with Days Of Our Lives!

From Monday, June 3, episodes of Days of Our Lives will be available on 10 Play, fast-tracked from the United States, so you’ll be all caught up with all the action from Salem.

Perhaps you’ve fallen a bit behind in the story but, like sands through the hourglass, there’s no need to worry. It’s easy to get all caught up as 10 Play will also be the perfect destination for past episodes so you can catch up on everything you’ve missed.

All episodes from May will be available from June 3, with a back catalogue of episodes spanning back to December also available to watch by the end of the month.

New episodes will drop 9 am, Tuesdays - Sundays, and will be available for you to sit back, relax, and get all caught up on the lives, loves, lies, and laughs of the citizens of Salem.

Days Of Our Lives arrives on 10 Play Monday, June 3 and continues with new episodes Tuesdays - Sundays at 9am