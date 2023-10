After a whirlwind couple of months which saw them soar in popularity across the nation, the CommBank Matildas were back in action as they began their AFC Olympic Qualifiers in Perth.

The first match of the round robin tournament saw them go head to head against Iran at HBF Park.

Catch up with all the action from that encounter below.

Watch: Matildas vs Iran Full Match

Watch: Matildas vs Iran Highlights

Watch: Matildas vs Iran Mini Match

Watch the CommBank Matildas live and free on 10 and 10 Play

Matildas Hub

Sport in November on 10 Play

Football on 10 Play in 2023