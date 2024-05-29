Upcoming Sport in 2024

It's time to look at all the sport we have to look forward to on 10 Play as we approach the second half of the year.

Australia Cup action will soon be back live and exclusive on 10 Play in July as we gear up for the Playoffs shortly followed by the Round of 32 fixtures.

The Winter Festival of Football is also back with European heavyweights going head to head around the globe throughout July and August.

Looking further ahead we also have the MotoGP returning to Australian shores plus plenty on the horizon for our CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos.

Australia Cup 2024 returns to 10 Play

We are counting down the weeks until the Australia Cup returns with the Playoffs set to take centre stage in Darwin on Tuesday, 23 and Wednesday, 24 July.

The bottom four Isuzu UTE A-League clubs will be going head to head for the final two spots on offer in the Australia Cup Round of 32.

Ninth placed Brisbane Roar have a date with wooden spooners Perth Glory on the Tuesday before 10th placed Newcastle Jets meet Western United a day later.

The two victors will then join the 22 Member Federation clubs plus the top eight teams from the 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League season in the highly anticipated Round of 32 which is set to kick off in early August.

Winter Festival of Football is back on Paramount+

We will be heading back to the United States for the latest instalment of the Winter Festival of Football which will be able to stream live and exclusive on Paramount+.

We got a taste of what's to come when we saw two Premier League giants go head to head in Melbourne in May as Spurs faced off against Newcastle.

Relive all the action from Tottenham vs Newcastle on 10 Play

Coming up in late July and August we have the best clubs in world football facing off across the States.

There will be plenty of Australian friendly kick off times with Manchester City and AC Milan opening proceedings on Sunday, 28 July at 0800 AEST before Pep Guardiola's side return to action three days later again Barcelona at 0900 AEST.

The action continues thick and fast into August with four premium fixtures as AC Milan face Real Madrid on Thursday, 1 August before Los Blancos face off against fierce rivals Barcelona on Sunday, 4 August at 0905 AEST before taking on Chelsea three days later.

Stay tuned for information regarding the Winter Festival of Football and don't forget that you can stream all the highlights on 10 Play.

Sunday Hoops is back on 10 and 10 Play in 2024

The biggest matches of the 2024/2025 Hungry Jack’s NBL season will be available live and free on 10 and 10 Play when the season tips off later in the year.

The Hungry Jack’s National Basketball League (NBL) will be accessible to more sports fans in the 2024/25 season, after the League secured a new free-to-air broadcast arrangement that will see games played on 10.

As the NBL’s free-to-air partner, 10 is returning the League to a free-to-air main channel for the first time in a decade. Fans can cheer, groan, and armchair coach from 2:30pm each Sunday when the week’s biggest game is broadcast on 10 and simulcast on 10 Play.

NBL Slam Dunks New Broadcast Deal On 10

2024/2025 Hungry Jack’s NBL. Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play.

MotoGP returns to Aussie Shores

The Australian MotoGP returns to Phillip Island in 2024 with all the action getting underway on October 18.

Watch Aussie Jack Miller as he gets to ride in front of his home crowd ahead of what is sure to be an unforgettable weekend of racing.

Stay tuned for more information regarding the Australian MotoGP 2024 on 10 and 10 Play.

MotoGP Hub on 10 Play

Socceroos on 10 and 10 Play

The Subway Socceroos next round of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will commence later this year. Graham Arnold's men have already successfully navigated the first hurdle after topping their group in the second round of qualifying.

The third round will see the Green and Gold be placed in a group of six, playing against each side home and away from September 2024 to June 2025.

Keep an eye out for the Third Round Qualifiers which will be live across Network 10 and Paramount+.

