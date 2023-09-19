For the first time since its inception, Australia will be involved in the upcoming 2023/24 AFC Cup.

Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC will be Australia's first representatives in the upcoming 2023/24 AFC Cup.

The Mariners booked their spot in the competition after being crowned A-League champions while Macarthur qualified thanks to their Australia Cup 2022 triumph.

You will be able to watch all the matches from both teams live and free on 10 Play.

If you missed any of the action, then 10 Play will have the full match replays as well as highlights on demand.

2023/24 AFC Cup Fixtures

AFC Cup Hub

Watch the 2023/24 AFC Cup Draw

How to Watch the 2023/24 AFC Cup on 10 Play

Smart TV

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

Apple TV

Android TV

Telstra (Roku) TV

Amazon Fire TV

Samsung TV

Google TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 Play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 Play app homepage.

Chromecast

If you have a newer Chromecast device, you will still need to cast directly from the 10 Play app on your mobile device. There are different ways to enable Chromecast depending on the device you are using to cast content.

How can I use Chromecast to watch 10 Play