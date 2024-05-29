Pluto TV Adds New RealMadrid TV FAST Channel On 10 Play

The channel is joining an already extensive lineup of Pluto TV FAST channels on 10 Play and will be available to watch on the platform starting today on the Pluto TV dedicated branded area Live TV With Pluto TV.

RealMadrid TV features a wide variety of content around the club including latest news, interviews with players, coaches, and staff members, magazine shows, behind the scenes content and training sessions. Viewers will have expert analysis, documentaries that explore the club's trajectory, player profiles and moments that defined the history of the team.

Playing in all-white uniforms, which led to its nickname “Los Blancos,” Real Madrid is one of the most widely supported soccer clubs in the world and with more than 500 million followers, is the most followed club in social media worldwide.

With Live TV With Pluto TV on 10 Play, Australian audiences can enjoy Pluto TV’s fan-favourite, curated channels for free across every genre and taste including cult classics and global smash hit TV series to entertain nostalgic devotees and lure new fans.

Even more FAST channels from the Pluto TV library will be added to 10 Play in the future offering something for everyone from super fans to new audiences, all available to stream for free.

Audiences should apply the latest updates to their 10 Play app to ensure they have the optimum viewing experience for Live TV With Pluto TV on 10 Play.

Click here to watch RealMadrid TV on 10 Play

Click here to watch Live TV With Pluto TV on 10 Play