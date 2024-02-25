Matildas

LatestExtras2024 FixturesArticles
More
Back

Relive all the action from the Matildas' Qualifiers against Uzbekistan

Relive all the action from the Matildas' Qualifiers against Uzbekistan

Catch up with all the action from the Matildas' Olympic Qualifiers against Uzbekistan on 10 Play

The CommBank Matildas have one hand on their tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympics after overpowering Uzbekistan in the final stages of their first leg encounter in Tashkent.

Catch up with all the action from that first leg encounter with the full match replay and highlights available to stream now on 10 Play.

Uzbekistan vs Matildas: Full Match Replay

Uzbekistan vs Matildas: Highlights

A raucous home crowd awaits the Matildas in Melbourne as they aim to get the job done and secure their passage to the upcoming Olympic Games.

Watch the CommBank Matildas live and free on 10 and 10 Play

Preview: Matildas vs Uzbekistan
NEXT STORY

Preview: Matildas vs Uzbekistan

Advertisement

Related Articles

Preview: Matildas vs Uzbekistan

Preview: Matildas vs Uzbekistan

Watch the Matildas' Olympic Qualifiers against Uzbekistan live and free on 10 and 10 Play
2024 CommBank Matildas Fixtures

2024 CommBank Matildas Fixtures

Fans can watch CommBank Matildas matches LIVE and free on 10 Play in 2024
Matildas vs Canada LIVE on 10 and 10 Play

Matildas vs Canada LIVE on 10 and 10 Play

CommBank Matildas head to Canada in December
Relive all the action from the Matildas Olympic Qualifiers on 10 Play

Relive all the action from the Matildas Olympic Qualifiers on 10 Play

Catch up with all the action from the CommBank Matildas' AFC Olympic Qualifiers
Preview: CommBank Matildas AFC Olympic Qualifiers

Preview: CommBank Matildas AFC Olympic Qualifiers

Watch the CommBank Matildas AFC Olympic Qualifiers live and free on 10 and 10 Play