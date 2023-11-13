Wrap: Football on 10 Play in 2023

Australian football once again took centre stage across 10 Play in 2023. There was our fair share of incredible Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s and Liberty A-League Women action plus plenty discuss across our Socceroos and Matildas, plus don't forget the Australia Cup!

A-League, A-League A-League!

We witnessed some spectacular clashes throughout the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League season which ended in triumph for the Central Coast Mariners.

Relive all the best moments with our 202/23 season wrap below plus find out all the action coming up as we look forward to a bigger and better 2024!

Wrap: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Grand Final

Season Wrap: 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Men

Turning our focus to the Liberty A-League Women which was available to watch live and free on 10 Play for the first time in 2023.

We were treated to an incredible campaign which saw Sydney FC finally triumph in the Grand Final as they toppled surprise package Western United who caused a stir in their first season in the competition.

Matildas break record after record...

2023 was certainly a year to remember for the CommBank Matildas. They began the year with a bang in their Cup of Nations round robin campaign against Czechia, Spain and Jamaica.

They then jetted off to London where they completed a memorable victory against England before facing off against Scotland a few days later.

Then prior to their incredible performances at the FIFA Women's World Cup, they had a date with heavyweights France which certainly help set the tone for what was to come.

After capturing the attention of the entire nation, Tony Gustavsson's side began their AFC Olympic Qualifiers in October with three matches against Iran, Philippines and Chinese Taipei in Perth.

They were greeted with plenty of support as the attendance record was broken for their clash with the Philippines with the most amount of people making their way to Optus Stadium to watch a women's sporting event.

Australia Cup Returns - Live and Exclusive on 10 Play

A cracking Australia Cup took place over the course of 2023, you can relive all the best moments via the links below as we witnessed Sydney FC claim the honours after edging out Brisbane Roar in the showcase event.

The Return of the Winter Festival of Football

All the biggest names in world football were live on Network 10 and Paramount+ across July and August as we witnessed the second instalment of the Winter Festival of Football

Socceroos prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Subway Socceroos have been going from strength to strength this year.

Graham Arnold's side began the year with a double header against Ecuador in Sydney and Melbourne before meeting Argentina in China.

The September International Window saw them head stateside for as they went toe-to-toe with Mexico in Dallas.

Next up saw the green and gold make their way to London for what turned out be sold out crowd as they took on the Three Lions at Wembley for the first time.

They then backed that up with the 2023 edition of the Soccer Ashes Trophy at nearby Brentford Community Stadium against New Zealand.

Wrap: Socceroos October matches

Roshn Saudi League Live and Free on 10 Play

The Roshn Saudi League arrived on 10 Play in 2023.

The PowerChair Football World Cup

The FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup 2023 was live and free across 10 Play in October as the best teams from around the world arrived down under in Sydney to compete for the title.

It has been a long wait since the last World Cup with COVID forcing a two year delay of the showcase event in Sydney which was originally scheduled to be held in 2021.

AFC Cup: Live and Exclusive on 10 Play

Not one, but two Australian clubs were involved in the AFC Cup with Macarthur FC qualifying courtesy of their Australia Cup 2022 triumph and Central Coast Mariners securing their position after finishing second in the 2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League regular season.

The Bulls were placed in Group F with Cebu FC, Phnom Penh and Shan United.

Meanwhile, Central Coast came up against Bali United, Stallion Laguna as well as Terengganu.

The thrills and spills of the FA Cup

We witnessed some incredible moments throughout what was a nailbiting 2022/23 Emirates FA Cup campaign which saw the blue of Manchester City triumph against their arch rivals Manchester United in the Final.

