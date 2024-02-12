Watch the Australian National Football Teams live on 10 Play

Catch all your Australian National Football teams in action across 10 Play with the Socceroos, Matildas, Young Matildas plus plenty more featuring across a jampacked 2024.

Here is the full list of Australian National Football Teams available to stream on 10 Play. Learn more about each national team and where you can watch them with our comprehensive guide below.

Socceroos: AFC Asian Cup & World Cup Qualifiers

The Subway Socceroos have been/will be taking centre stage across various competitions.

They began 2024 with the AFC Asian Cup while qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has commenced alongside plenty of friendlies that have taken them around the globe.

Socceroos Hub on 10 Play

AFC Asian Cup Hub on 10 Play

Subway Socceroos Fixtures

Relive all the action from the Socceroos' Asian Cup campaign on 10 Play

Relive all the action from the Subway Socceroos' 2023 matches

Watch all of the Socceroos' AFC World Cup Qualifiers will be live and free on 10 and 10 Play. Check out the fixtures above which will be updated as match details are confirmed.

The Home of the Matildas on 10 Play

The CommBank Matildas have captured the hearts of the public with a string of performances which have brought them to the forefront of Australian sport.

Prior to their 2023 FIFA World Cup exploits, they were involved in plenty high profile friendlies around the world while they also hosted the Cup of Nations tournament which saw Spain, Czechia and Jamaica arrive down under at the beginning of 2023.

Watch 2023 Matildas matches On Demand on 10 Play here

Cup of Nations Hub on 10 Play

They have since began their journey to the 2024 Olympic Games with three crucial qualifiers taking place in Perth across November.

They will now gear up for a home/away playoff decider against Uzbekistan at the end of February.

An aggregate win over the two legs will see the Matildas secure their place at the Paris Olympic Games.

They will then head to Texas in April for a friendly encounter with Mexico. Stay tuned for more details.

Relive all the action from the Matildas' Olympic Qualifiers on 10 Play

CommBank Matildas Hub on 10 Play

CommBank Matildas fixtures LIVE and free on 10 Play

Olyroos: Plenty of AFC U23 Asian Cup Action on Paramount+

The Australian Men's U23's, aka the 'Olyroos' also will be able to stream live and exclusive on Paramount+.

They will be back in action later this year as they head to the 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup in Qatar.

They have been placed in Group A alongside the host nation, Jordan and Indonesia.

Stay tuned for more information ahead of their opening fixture against Jordan on April 15.

It was not so long ago that the Olyroos were playing Cup football with the last tournament having taken place two years back in Uzbekistan where they managed to make it to the third placed playoff against Japan.

Relive all the action from that tournament with our below plus check the hub for more information about the upcoming instalment in Qatar.

AFC U23 Asian Cup Hub

Relive the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup

Young Matildas' AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup campaign on 10 Play

The Young Matildas' U20 Asian Cup matches will be streamed live and exclusive across 10 Play.

This will be the Young Matildas' ninth appearance at the U20 Women's Asian Cup.

Previously an U19 competition, the upcoming tournament in 2024 will be the first time that it will be played in the new U20 age bracket.

Established Matildas star Mary Fowler featured in the 2019 edition as the Young Matildas went on to finish in fourth place.

Watch the next generation of superstars as they kick off their Asian Cup campaign against Korea Republic on Sunday, 3 March.

Find out when you can catch the latest action from the Young Matildas' campaign below.

2024 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Fixtures

How to Watch the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

Young Socceroos: AFC U20 Asian Cup on 10 Play

The Young Socceroos are also part of the abundant list of national football teams that you can stream on 10 Play.

They were in Uzbekistan last year for the U20 Asian Cup. Catch up with all the action from that competition and stay tuned for more information about the next edition of the tournament below.

Young Socceroos U20's Hub on 10 Play

Relive the Young Socceroos' 2023 AFC Asian Cup campaign

Catch the Joeys on 10 Play

The Subway Joeys U17's complete the full offering of men's/boy's football available to stream on 10 Play.

Like their older counterparts they also featured in the Asian Cup in 2023.

Relive all the action from the Joeys' U17 Asian Cup campaign on the dedicated hub below and stay tuned for information about upcoming matches below.

Subway Joeys U/17's Hub on 10 Play

AFC U17 Asian Cup Hub on 10 Play

Relive the Subway Joeys' AFC Asian Cup campaign

Pararoos on 10 Play

The CommBank Pararoos also feature on 10 Play and were the centre of attention in February 2023 when their first match on home soil in three years was streamed live and free on 10 Play.

Relive all the action from the Pararoos vs USA on 10 Play

Learn more about the Pararoos

Pararoos Hub on 10 Play

Poweroos live and free on 10 Play

Australia's representative powerchair football team, the 'Poweroos', round off an almost endless selection of Australian football teams that feature on 10 Play.

They recently took part in the Powerchair Football World Cup at the end of 2023.

Catch up with all the action from the World Cup below and check the Poweroos page for more information about upcoming matches.

Relive the FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup

Poweroos Hub on 10 Play