How To Watch the Liberty A-League Women On Paramount+ and 10 Play

Every match from the 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women’s season will be available to stream on Paramount+ while every game will also be available to watch live and free on 10 Play!

The Liberty A-League Women’s competition kicks off on Saturday 19 October on Paramount+ and 10 Play. Check here for the Liberty A-League Women Fixtures.

The majority of games are scheduled at family-friendly kick off times plus there will be more matches based at boutique venues in a deliberate effort to build atmosphere.

The Saturday afternoon games will feature in a new ‘goal rush’ style show, switching from game to game as the action unfolds and with the host and experts having a two-way live conversation with the audience during the simultaneous games.

10 Play will also have highlights from every match from the 2022/23 season available to watch on demand!

Subscription to Paramount+ is $8.99/month. This will grant you access to every minute of A-Leagues action. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

Smart TV

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

Apple TV

Android TV

Telstra (Roku) TV

Amazon Fire TV

Samsung TV

Google TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 Play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 Play app homepage.

Chromecast

If you have a newer Chromecast device, you will still need to cast directly from the 10 Play app on your mobile device. There are different ways to enable Chromecast depending on the device you are using to cast content.

How can I use Chromecast to watch 10 Play

The event schedule will be updated as details are confirmed. You can find the schedule here:

Liberty A-League Women Fixtures

Checkout 10 play for the LIVE stream, catch-up of key events, highlights, video extras, articles, galleries and more in the Football Hub.