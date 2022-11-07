A-League Women

EpisodesExtras2022/23 FixturesFootball Home
More
Back

How To Watch the Liberty A-League Women On Paramount+ and 10 Play

How To Watch the Liberty A-League Women On Paramount+ and 10 Play

Watch every minute of the 2022/23 season live on Paramount+ and 10 Play

Every match from the 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women’s season will be available to stream on Paramount+ while every game will also be available to watch live and free on 10 Play!

The Liberty A-League Women’s competition kicks off on Saturday 19 October on Paramount+ and 10 Play. Check here for the Liberty A-League Women Fixtures.

The majority of games are scheduled at family-friendly kick off times plus there will be more matches based at boutique venues in a deliberate effort to build atmosphere.

The Saturday afternoon games will feature in a new ‘goal rush’ style show, switching from game to game as the action unfolds and with the host and experts having a two-way live conversation with the audience during the simultaneous games.

10 Play will also have highlights from every match from the 2022/23 season available to watch on demand!

Subscription to Paramount+ is $8.99/month. This will grant you access to every minute of A-Leagues action. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

Smart TV

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

  • Apple TV
  • Android TV
  • Telstra (Roku) TV
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Samsung TV
  • Google TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 Play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 Play app homepage.

Chromecast

If you have a newer Chromecast device, you will still need to cast directly from the 10 Play app on your mobile device. There are different ways to enable Chromecast depending on the device you are using to cast content.

How can I use Chromecast to watch 10 Play

The event schedule will be updated as details are confirmed. You can find the schedule here:

Liberty A-League Women Fixtures

Checkout 10 play for the LIVE stream, catch-up of key events, highlights, video extras, articles, galleries and more in the Football Hub.

2022/23 Liberty A-League Fixtures
NEXT STORY

2022/23 Liberty A-League Fixtures

Advertisement

Related Articles

2022/23 Liberty A-League Fixtures

2022/23 Liberty A-League Fixtures

2022/23 Liberty A-League Women LIVE and free on 10 Play
2022/23 Liberty A-League Women Fixtures Announced

2022/23 Liberty A-League Women Fixtures Announced

Massive news regarding the Liberty A-League Women 2022/23 season has been released, including a new show, free tickets for juniors and kick-off times.
2022/23 A-Leagues Season Broadcast Schedule Announced

2022/23 A-Leagues Season Broadcast Schedule Announced

Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and Australian Professional Leagues (APL) today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2022/23 A-Leagues season, offering more access than ever before for Australian football fans.
Liberty A-League Women: Semi-Finals Wrap

Liberty A-League Women: Semi-Finals Wrap

There was plenty of drama spread across the two matchdays last weekend with extra time required to decide Sydney FC’s tie with Melbourne City while a close encounter played out at Coopers Stadium as Adelaide played Victory
Liberty, Equality, Fraternity: The Liberty A-League Is Just The Beginning

Liberty, Equality, Fraternity: The Liberty A-League Is Just The Beginning

The A-Leagues are excited to announce that non-bank lender Liberty, has become the first ever naming rights partner of the newly rebranded A-League Women’s competition for the 2021-22 season, which kicks off on Friday 3rd Dec