All You Need to Know about the Roshn Saudi League on 10 Play

The 2023/24 Roshn Saudi League kicked off last Saturday morning with a host of new names joining the competition.

This season 10 Play will stream three preselected fixtures each Match Day. You can catch up with the first set of matches now on 10 Play, with the three full match replays below.

The first match saw Roberto Firmino announce himself to the Al Ahli faithful as his new side hosted Al Hazem while on Tuesday morning (AEST), Karim Benzema made his Al Ittihad debut at Al Raed and Jordan Henderson's Al Ettifaq came up against Sadio Mane and his Al Nassr.

2023/24 Roshn Saudi League Fixtures

