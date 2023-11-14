Top 10 Best Sporting Moments on 10 Play in 2023

It has been year full of plenty highs on the sporting fields across 10 Play, so we thought it was about that time of the year to revisit some of those moments.

We start off with number 10, which sees us head to the 2022/23 Hungry Jacks NBL campaign.

Kings claim the Championship in style

Following from a disappointing 2021/22 season, the Sydney Kings turned up the heat the following season as they tore apart their opposition week in, week out on their way to their title triumph.

They finished top of the ladder at the conclusion of the regular season before seeing off New Zealand Breakers in a memorable Grand Finals Series which was decided in the fifth game.

Relive all the action from the first two matches of that Championship Series below:

Championship Series: Game 1

Championship Series: Game 2

You can also stream 'To Kingdom Come' now which guides you through the King's memorable campaign.

Manchester City topple their rivals in the Emirates FA Cup Final

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City had the last laugh as they ran out winners in one of the most highly anticipated days on the English football calendar.

An Ilkay Gundogan double was enough for City to see of Manchester United in what turned out be the perfect season for the blue half of Manchester as they completed the treble - winning the FA Cup, English Premier League as well as the UEFA Champions League.

Relive all the action from the Emirates FA Cup Final

Emirates FA Cup Final: Highlights Show

Bellator reaches milestone event

A massive year in and out of the Bellator cage was celebrated earlier this year the franchise reached its 300th event in October.

The stacked main card was full of world title championship bouts that included the lightweight world title between Usman Nurmagomedov and Brent Primus as well as the flyweight title bout between Liz Carmouche and Ilim-Lei Macfarlane.

Meanwhile, veteran Cris Cyborg wrote her name into the history books when she entered the octagon that night as she aimed to defend her title against number one contender Cat Zingano.

Watch Bellator 300 On Demand

Sky Blues reign supreme in the Australia Cup

The Sky Blues' road to the final began in challenging conditions down in a wet and rainy Wollongong against Central Coast Mariners.

They seemed to destined for elimination following Harrison Steele's extra time goal before Jaiden Kucharski's leveler with almost the last kick of the match sent them to penalties.

What ensued was absolute madness with Steve Corica's side progressing 10-9 in the penalty shootout.

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners: Highlights

They went on to secure back-to-back wins against APIA Leichhardt and Western United - keeping consecutive clean sheets in the process.

A thrilling Final took centre stage at Allianz Stadium a week out before the start of the Isuzu UTE A-League with the Sky Blues too strong for Brisbane Roar on the night as they secured the Cup for the first time since 2018.

Australia Cup Final: Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar

Verstappen claims his inaugural Australian Grand Prix title

This was not just ANOTHER victory for reigning champion Max Verstappen. For the first time, he was unfamiliar territory at Melbourne's Albert Park.

The Australian Grand Prix had up until this year been one of the very few races on the Formula 1 calendar that had eluded the Dutchman.

It was finally a smooth race for Verstappen who began from pole and despite an early scare from rival Lewis Hamilton, he crossed the line first for a memorable victory.

2023 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix: Race Wrap

Sydney FC finally break their Grand Final hoodoo

One of the most consistent A-League Women's side that the competition has seen for some time, Sydney FC, have dominated in seasons gone by but it was finally in 2023 that they were able to round off their campaign with the championship.

Ante Juric's side had become too accustomed to Grand Final heartache following back-to-back defeats against Melbourne Victory in the decider.

WATCH: 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women's Grand Final

However, the 2022/23 campaign finally saw them end up on the right side of the scoreline as they came out on top against newcomers Western United.

Catch up with all the action from the A-League Women’s Grand Final

Relive the 2022/23 Liberty A-League Season on Demand

Ange Postecoglou begins his Spurs' career down under

The latest edition of the Winter Festival of Football saw a familiar face return to Australian shores as former Socceroos and A-League Men's coach Ange Postecoglou brought his new Tottenham side to Perth.

The stars certainly aligned for the 2015 AFC Asian Cup winning coach as he began his Spurs' managerial career in his homeland.

His new side met Isuzu UTE A-League Men's side Perth Glory first up before taking on fellow Premier League outfit West Ham United.

Relive all the moments from those matches and plenty more from Network 10's Winter Festival of Football.

Winter Festival of Football Wrap

Winter Festival of Football Hub

Socceroos retain the Soccer Ashes Trophy

In a year spent playing the majority of their matches abroad, the Subway Socceroos had something to savour when they came out on top against New Zealand in London to keep hold of the Soccer Ashes Trophy.

This was just the second year of what is sure to become a tradition as time goes on, with Graham Arnold's men now holding a 2-0 record over their neighbours from across the ditch.

Wrap: Socceroos October matches

England vs Socceroos: Full Match Replay

Socceroos vs New Zealand Full Match Replay

Aside from getting one over the All Whites, the green and gold did get to soak up all the support from the Australian public when they played a two match series against Ecuador earlier in the year.

The March matches were their first home games since their 2022 FIFA World Cup exploits which saw them bow out to eventual champions Argentina.

Mark Zahra goes back-to-back in the Lexus Melbourne Cup

The big day, the race that everyone’s been waiting for! The biggest day on Australia’s horse racing calendar took place on the first Tuesday of November – as it always does.

Thousands flocked to Flemington to witness another chapter in Lexus Melbourne Cup history.

Learn more about the Lexus Melbourne Cup winning horse and jockey

Watch: 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Wrap

You can catch up with all the action with our comprehensive selection of articles and videos below:

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2023 Wrap

Results: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2023

2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Trophy Presentation

Matildas break record after record...

2023 was certainly a year to remember for the CommBank Matildas. They began the year with a bang in their Cup of Nations round robin campaign against Czechia, Spain and Jamaica.

Relive all the action from the Cup of Nations on 10 Play

They then jetted off to London where they completed a memorable victory against England before facing off against Scotland a few days later.

Relive all the action from the Matildas vs England on 10 Play

Then prior to their incredible performances at the FIFA Women's World Cup, they had a date with heavyweights France which certainly help set the tone for what was to come.

Matildas vs France: Full Match Replay

After capturing the attention of the entire nation, Tony Gustavsson's side began their AFC Olympic Qualifiers in October with three matches against Iran, Philippines and Chinese Taipei in Perth.

They were greeted with plenty of support as the attendance record was broken for their clash with the Philippines with the most amount of people making their way to Optus Stadium to watch a women's sporting event.

Relive all the action from the Matildas Olympic Qualifiers on 10 Play

Essential Links