10 play Trending

HomeArticlesQuizzes
Back

TV WEEK Logies 2024: Robert Irwin And Julia Morris Nominated For Gold

TV WEEK Logies 2024: Robert Irwin And Julia Morris Nominated For Gold

Voting is now open!

On Sunday, our very own hosts of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! each received the nomination for TV's night of night's greatest honour: the Gold Logie.

Both Robert Irwin and Lady Julia Morris have scored themselves nominations this year for the award honouring the Most Popular Personality on Aussie TV.

Alongside Robert and Julia were the five other nominees Tony Armstrong, Larry Emdur, Asher Keddie, Andy Lee, and Sonia Kruger.

TV WEEK Logie Nominations Announcement

Robert joined Julia as co-host of I'm A Celeb this year, recently crowning Skye Wheatley as the reigning Queen of the Jungle, and from the very beginning fans were obsessed with the dynamic duo.

Speaking to The Project, Robert and Julia said they couldn't be happier to be nominated together, making the occasion double as special.

"That's just a win in itself, the fact that we get to have this whole experience together, it's a dream come true. It's the absolute best," Robert told the panel.

"All of the Gold nominees, they come as individuals to what is a big event," Julia added. "So to have a friend standing next to you, even though I've known all of those guys for years...it was actually great to be side-by-side and represent our little jungle family. "

On Instagram, the Iriwin siblings had the kind of brother-sister banter that only the Irwin family could provide. Bindi gently reminded her brother that she not only won a daytime Emmy for Outstanding Performer in Children's Programming in 2008, but she is also the youngest winner in that category, earning the award when she was just nine years old.

On top of the Gold nominations, Robert and Julia are also both nominated in the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter category, and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is nominated for Best Competition Reality Program.

Voting for all awards is now open at tvweeklogies.com.au, and will remain open until 7 pm AEST Saturday 17 August, except for the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter and Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent, which will close at 7:30 pm AEST Sunday 18 August 2024.

Voting for the TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television will close Sunday 18 June at 10:30 pm AEST.

Neighbours Fan Favourite Ryan Moloney, AKA Toadie, To Farewell Ramsay Street
NEXT STORY

Neighbours Fan Favourite Ryan Moloney, AKA Toadie, To Farewell Ramsay Street

Advertisement

Related Articles

Neighbours Fan Favourite Ryan Moloney, AKA Toadie, To Farewell Ramsay Street

Neighbours Fan Favourite Ryan Moloney, AKA Toadie, To Farewell Ramsay Street

After almost 30 years, the Toadfish says goodbye
Bondi's Heroes Are Back With Their Biggest Rescues Ever

Bondi's Heroes Are Back With Their Biggest Rescues Ever

Bondi Rescue. Premieres Wednesday 10 July At 7.30pm On 10 And 10 Play
The 2024 Logie Awards Nominations Are In, And Here’s How To Vote

The 2024 Logie Awards Nominations Are In, And Here’s How To Vote

TV's night of nights is almost upon us, and voting is officially open for Aussies to celebrate their faves from the year!
Embrace The Sunday Scaries With Horror Movie Marathons On MovieSphere

Embrace The Sunday Scaries With Horror Movie Marathons On MovieSphere

Curl up on the couch with your 'boo' and settle in for some iconic scares.
Everything You Need To Know To Watch Days Of Our Lives On 10 Play

Everything You Need To Know To Watch Days Of Our Lives On 10 Play

Here's when, where and how to watch fast-tracked Days of our Lives on 10 Play.