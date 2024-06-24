TV WEEK Logies 2024: Robert Irwin And Julia Morris Nominated For Gold

On Sunday, our very own hosts of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! each received the nomination for TV's night of night's greatest honour: the Gold Logie.

Both Robert Irwin and Lady Julia Morris have scored themselves nominations this year for the award honouring the Most Popular Personality on Aussie TV.

Alongside Robert and Julia were the five other nominees Tony Armstrong, Larry Emdur, Asher Keddie, Andy Lee, and Sonia Kruger.

Robert joined Julia as co-host of I'm A Celeb this year, recently crowning Skye Wheatley as the reigning Queen of the Jungle, and from the very beginning fans were obsessed with the dynamic duo.

Speaking to The Project, Robert and Julia said they couldn't be happier to be nominated together, making the occasion double as special.

"That's just a win in itself, the fact that we get to have this whole experience together, it's a dream come true. It's the absolute best," Robert told the panel.

"All of the Gold nominees, they come as individuals to what is a big event," Julia added. "So to have a friend standing next to you, even though I've known all of those guys for years...it was actually great to be side-by-side and represent our little jungle family. "

On Instagram, the Iriwin siblings had the kind of brother-sister banter that only the Irwin family could provide. Bindi gently reminded her brother that she not only won a daytime Emmy for Outstanding Performer in Children's Programming in 2008, but she is also the youngest winner in that category, earning the award when she was just nine years old.

On top of the Gold nominations, Robert and Julia are also both nominated in the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter category, and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is nominated for Best Competition Reality Program.

Voting for all awards is now open at tvweeklogies.com.au, and will remain open until 7 pm AEST Saturday 17 August, except for the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter and Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent, which will close at 7:30 pm AEST Sunday 18 August 2024.

Voting for the TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television will close Sunday 18 June at 10:30 pm AEST.