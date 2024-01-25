FA Cup

Revisit all the best moments from past years with FA Cup Reload

The FA Cup Reload episodes take you down memory lane with some of the most memorable moments from the historic competition

One of the most highly regarded Cup competitions in world sport, the Emirates FA Cup has had its fair share of standout moments which have etched themselves in the history books.

There are plenty to relive, from Wigan Athletic's shock triumph in 2013 to Leicester City's more recent victory which saw them topple favourites Chelsea.

Plus, hear from Michael Owen as he talks through that memorable day with Liverpool at the Millennium Stadium in 2001.

FA Cup Fourth Round Preview
FA Cup Fourth Round Preview

