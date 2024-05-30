Sport in June

Our Subway Socceroos will be back in action for the first time since March as they play their final Second Round Qualifiers against Bangladesh and Palestine while the CommBank Matildas are in Sydney for their second clash against China PR.

Plus, there is plenty to look forward to over the coming months with the Australia Cup back live and exclusive on 10 Play, the very best teams from around the world will feature in our latest Winter Festival of Football while the MotoGP and 2024/25 Sunday Hoops season are not too far away!

There is also a new addition with RealMadrid TV joining the already extensive lineup of Pluto TV FAST channels on 10 Play.

Socceroos head to Dhaka and Perth for World Cup Qualifiers

The Subway Socceroos final FIFA World Cup Second Round Qualifiers will see them face off against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Thursday, 6 June before taking on Palestine in Perth five days later.

Graham Arnold's side have already secured top spot in Group I with a perfect record from their four matches so far which has seen them hit the back of the net 15 times without conceding.

They have already met both of their upcoming opponents in 2023 with Arnold's men beginning their campaign with a resounding 7-0 thrashing over the Bengal Tigers in Melbourne before coming out on top 1-0 over Palestine.

The Bangladesh vs Socceroos match will be able to stream live and exclusive on Paramount+ from 8pm AEST on Thursday, 6 June.

The Socceroos vs Palestine clash will be live and free on 10 and 10 Play from 9:40pm AEST on Tuesday, 11 June.

The Green and Gold head into June's Qualifiers on the back of two comfortable wins over Lebanon which saw a number of debutants feature with recent Johnny Warren medallist, Josh Nisbet, as well as striker John Iredale getting their first minutes for the national team.

The recently named squad for these two matches will also see some new faces introduced to the national team setup with Nestory Irankunda and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos coming into camp while Daniel Arzani and Alessandro Circati are back in the fold.

Arnold will have the opportunity to experiment with his squad in this window with Bangladesh already out of contention for progressing to the next round of qualifiers while the Socceroos recent win over Lebanon guaranteed Palestine's progression into the Third Round.

Matildas meet China in Sydney

The second match of the CommBank Matildas two match series against China PR will take centre stage at Accor Stadium on Monday, 3 June.

Fresh from their battle in the first match in Adelaide, Tony Gustavsson's side will play their final match on Australian soil in Sydney before jetting off to the Paris Olympics at the end of July.

This will be the final time that Gustavsson will get to test his players ahead of the brutal selection process which will see the Swede forced to whittle his squad down to 18 players for the Olympics.

How to Watch the CommBank Matildas vs China on Monday, 3 June

Pre-Show from 7:00-7:30pm AEST exclusive to Paramount+.

Kick off at 7:40pm AEST on 10, 10 Play, and Paramount+.

Post-Game Show from 9:40-10:15pm on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+

We have a lot of sport to look forward to on 10 Play as we approach the second half of the year.

Australia Cup action will soon be back live and exclusive on 10 Play in July as we gear up for the Playoffs shortly followed by the Round of 32 fixtures.

The Winter Festival of Football is also back with European heavyweights going head to head around the globe throughout July and August.

Relive all the action from Tottenham vs Newcastle on 10 Play

Looking further ahead we also have the MotoGP returning to Australian shores plus plenty on the horizon for our CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos.

RealMadrid TV arrives on 10 Play

The channel is joining an already extensive lineup of Pluto TV FAST channels on 10 Play and will be available to watch on the platform starting today on the Pluto TV dedicated branded area Live TV With Pluto TV.

RealMadrid TV features a wide variety of content around the club including latest news, interviews with players, coaches, and staff members, magazine shows, behind the scenes content and training sessions. Viewers will have expert analysis, documentaries that explore the club's trajectory, player profiles and moments that defined the history of the team.

Rewind: Catch up with all the action from the NBL24 campaign

Missing your fix of NBL action? You can relive the 2024 NBL Season with this all access documentary taking you behind the scenes and into the locker rooms for one of the best finals series the NBL has ever seen ending with the Tasmania JackJumpers claiming their first championship.

Rewind: All the action from the A-Leagues Finals Series on 10 Play

With both competitions recently wrapping up, we have you covered with all the best moments from both the Men's and Women's Finals Series as we set our sights on the 2024/25 campaign.

Take a trip down memory lane with historical FA Cup footage on 10 Play

Despite the 2023/24 Emirates FA Cup having recently wrapped up, there is still plenty of FA Cup action available to stream on 10 Play.

Some of the best footballers from down the years relive some of the most defining moments in FA Cup history with the FA Cup Reload Series while for some of the more historic moments, you can travel back to as far as 1930 as well as relive some of the classic FA Cup Finals from down the years.

