AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Review

Catch up with all the action from the Mariners' AFC Cup clash against Odisha on 10 Play

The first leg of the Inter-Zonal Semi Final took centre stage at Industree Group Stadium on Thursday night.

The clash in Gosford marked the first time that two sides from the A-League and Indian Super League have met in a competitive fixture.

Relive all the action from the first leg encounter on 10 Play below.

Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC: Full Match Replay

Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC: Highlights

Relive all the action from the AFC Cup Zonal Final

The two sides will face off again next Thursday when they meet at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha with proceedings set to get underway from 2100 AEDT.

Watch the second leg of the Inter-Zonal Semi Final on Thursday, 14 Mar from 2050 AEDT live and free on 10 Play

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Preview
AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Preview

