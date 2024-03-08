AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Review

The first leg of the Inter-Zonal Semi Final took centre stage at Industree Group Stadium on Thursday night.

The clash in Gosford marked the first time that two sides from the A-League and Indian Super League have met in a competitive fixture.

Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC: Full Match Replay

Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC: Highlights

The two sides will face off again next Thursday when they meet at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha with proceedings set to get underway from 2100 AEDT.

