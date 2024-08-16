Football

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite Draw
NC | Sport

Air Date: Fri 16 Aug 2024

Watch the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite Group Stage Draw

Latest Updates
Sport HomeArticlesAustralia Cup
More

Latest News

image-placeholder

Historic Deal For Australian National Teams Through To 2028

Paramount+ and Network 10 will be the home of CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™

image-placeholder

Preview: Socceroos September Qualifiers

The Socceroos begin their Third Round Qualifiers against Bahrain live and free on 10 and 10 Play

image-placeholder

Watch the Young Matildas World Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play

Watch the CommBank Young Matildas World Cup campaign live and free on 10 Play

image-placeholder

Your Guide to the AFC Road to 26 Qualifiers

Watch all the AFC Road to 26 Qualifiers across 10 Play and Paramount+

image-placeholder

Australia Cup: Round of 16 Match Day 1 Review

Catch up with all the action from Match Day 1 of the Australia Cup Round of 16

image-placeholder

AFC Road to 26 Fixtures

AFC Road to 26 LIVE on Network 10 and Paramount+

image-placeholder

Australia Cup 2024: Round of 16 Preview

All the information you need ahead of the Australia Cup Round of 16

image-placeholder

Key Players to Watch in the 2024/25 Roshn Saudi League Season

As the 2024/25 Roshn Saudi League beings to take full swing, here are five key players to keep a keen eye out for this campaign.

image-placeholder

Relive all the action from the Saudi Super Cup on 10 Play

Catch up with all the action from the Saudi Super Cup on 10 Play

image-placeholder

Subway Socceroos take Third Round World Cup Qualifier to Gold Coast

The Subway Socceroos will face Bahrain at Robina Stadium, Gold Coast on Thursday, 5 September

Fixtures

Advertisement
image-placeholder

Australia Cup Fixtures

Australia Cup 2024 LIVE and exclusive on 10 Play

image-placeholder

Roshn Saudi League Fixtures

Watch action from the Roshn Saudi League and King's Cup LIVE and free on 10 Play

image-placeholder

Winter Festival of Football Fixtures

Gear up for the 2024 Winter Festival of Football with matches live across Network 10 and Paramount+

image-placeholder

2024 Subway Socceroos Fixtures

Fans can watch Socceroos matches LIVE and free on 10 Play

image-placeholder

2024 CommBank Matildas Fixtures

Fans can watch CommBank Matildas matches LIVE and free on 10 Play in 2024

image-placeholder

Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures

2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League LIVE on Network 10 and Paramount+

image-placeholder

Liberty A-League Fixtures

2023/24 Liberty A-League Women LIVE and free on 10 Play

image-placeholder

Scottish Cup Fixtures

2023/24 Scottish Cup live and exclusive on Paramount+

Australia Cup

Roshn Saudi League

Subway Socceroos

CommBank Matildas

Winter Festival of Football

Preview Shows

Football on 10 Play

Isuzu UTE A-League

The Home Of Australian Football

SPORT on 10 Play

Liberty A-League

Alex Tobin Medal

Scottish Cup

AFC Cup

King's Cup

AFC Asian Cup

AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024

Powerchair

Pararoos

Aussie! Aussie! Aussie!

AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

A-Leagues All Access

Round Ball Rules

AFC Champions League

Subway Joeys

Subway Young Socceroos

Dream Big

Subway Socceroos Articles

CommBank Matildas Articles

Sydney Super Cup

2024