Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory
Air Date: Sat 25 May 2024

Having secured the Premiers Plate and the AFC Cup, the Central Coast Mariners go for the treble as they host Melbourne Victory in the 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final.

