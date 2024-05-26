Relive all the action from Newcastle vs A-League All Stars

The A-League All Stars Men reassembled for the first time since taking on Barcelona in 2022 as they took on Premier League side Newcastle United on Friday night.

The A-League All Stars side had an array of young talent with Nestory Irankunda, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Nicolas Milanovic featuring for Patrick Kisnorbo's side.

A strong display from the All Stars saw them overpower a young Magpies side with a resounding full time score in favour of Kisnorbo's side.

Newcastle United vs A-League All Stars Men: Highlights

Newcastle United vs A-League All Stars Men: Mini Match