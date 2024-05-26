A-League

Relive all the action from Newcastle vs A-League All Stars

Catch up with all the action from Newcastle vs A-League All Stars Men on 10 Play

The A-League All Stars Men reassembled for the first time since taking on Barcelona in 2022 as they took on Premier League side Newcastle United on Friday night.

The A-League All Stars side had an array of young talent with Nestory Irankunda, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Nicolas Milanovic featuring for Patrick Kisnorbo's side.

A strong display from the All Stars saw them overpower a young Magpies side with a resounding full time score in favour of Kisnorbo's side.

Newcastle United vs A-League All Stars Men: Highlights

Newcastle United vs A-League All Stars Men: Mini Match

Aussie Garang Kuol featured for Newcastle United (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)
Mariners crowned Isuzu UTE A-League Champions
Mariners crowned Isuzu UTE A-League Champions

The Mariners completed a historic treble in front of a record crowd in Gosford on Saturday night
Expert Tips: 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final

Find out all the tips from our 10 Football Team ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final
Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final Preview

Find out more about what's coming your way in the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final
A-League All Stars Men Squad announced for clash with Premier League heavyweights

The 2024 A-League All Stars Men Head Coach Patrick Kisnorbo has selected his squad to take on Premier League heavyweights Newcastle United
Isuzu UTE A-League Semi Finals Review

Catch up with all the action from the Isuzu UTE A-League Semi Finals