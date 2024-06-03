Roshn Saudi League

Rewind: Saudi League, King's Cup and Super Cup on 10 Play

Catch up with all the action from the Roshn Saudi League, King's Cup and Super Cup

Get your fix of the best Saudi Football has to offer with all the highlights and replays from the 2023/24 Roshn Saudi League season available to stream on demand across 10 Play.

A memorable Roshn Saudi League season headlined by Al Hilal's achievements had plenty of other fantastic stories play out. Catch up with all the action from the league below and read more about Al Hilal's unforgettable season.

Check out the links below to catch up with all the action from the 2023/24 Roshn Saudi League season:

Additionally, we have you covered with all the best moments from the thrilling 2023/24 King's Cup campaign as well as the 2024 Saudi Super Cup!

Al Hilal secured a historic treble as they triumphed in all three domestic competitions
King's Cup Final Review
Catch up with all the action from the King's Cup Final
How Al Hilal won the 2023/24 Roshn Saudi League title

It’s been known for some time, but now it’s official: Al Hilal are the 2023/24 Roshn Saudi League champions.
Al Hilal Odds-On to lift RSL Trophy this Weekend

Al Hilal are expected to be crowned RSL Champions this weekend when they take to the pitch on Sunday morning (AEST)
King's Cup Semi Finals Review

Catch up with all the action from the King's Cup Semi Finals
Relive all the action from the Saudi Super Cup

Catch up with all the action from the Saudi Super Cup on 10 Play