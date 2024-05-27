A-League Women

EpisodesExtras2023/24 FixturesIsuzu UTE A-League
More
Back

Catch up with all the action from Arsenal vs A-League All Stars

Catch up with all the action from Arsenal vs A-League All Stars

Relive all the action from Arsenal vs A-League All Stars Women on 10 Play

A historic clash took centre stage at Marvel Stadium on Friday night as the first-ever A-League All Stars Women side went head to head against Women's Super League outfit Arsenal.

The All Stars Women's side coached by Australia's very own ex-Gunners coach Joe  Montemurro were faced with the task of coming up against one of the best sides in women's football that boasted three CommBank Matildas in their ranks.

The newly created All Stars performed admirably against the North London outfit in an end to end affair that saw Arsenal narrowly escape with the win.

Arsenal vs A-League All Stars Women: Highlights

 Arsenal vs A-League All Stars Women: Mini Match

Caitlin Foord lined up for Arsenal against her Matildas teammates (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Preview: Arsenal Women vs A-League All Stars Women
NEXT STORY

Preview: Arsenal Women vs A-League All Stars Women

Advertisement

Related Articles

Preview: Arsenal Women vs A-League All Stars Women

Preview: Arsenal Women vs A-League All Stars Women

Watch the A-League All Stars Women take on Arsenal live and free on 10 Play this Friday
A-League All Stars Women squad confirmed for showdown with Arsenal Women FC

A-League All Stars Women squad confirmed for showdown with Arsenal Women FC

The 2024 A-League All Stars Women Head Coach Joe Montemurro has officially selected his 19-player squad ahead of their tantalising showdown with Arsenal Women FC as part of Global Football Week Melbourne
Liberty A-League Grand Final Review

Liberty A-League Grand Final Review

Catch up with all the action from the Liberty A-League Grand Final on 10 Play
Liberty A-League Grand Final Preview

Liberty A-League Grand Final Preview

Watch the Liberty A-League Grand Final live and free on 10 Bold this Saturday
Liberty A-League Semi Finals Review

Liberty A-League Semi Finals Review

Catch up with all the action from the Liberty A-League Semi Finals