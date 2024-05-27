Catch up with all the action from Arsenal vs A-League All Stars

A historic clash took centre stage at Marvel Stadium on Friday night as the first-ever A-League All Stars Women side went head to head against Women's Super League outfit Arsenal.

The All Stars Women's side coached by Australia's very own ex-Gunners coach Joe Montemurro were faced with the task of coming up against one of the best sides in women's football that boasted three CommBank Matildas in their ranks.

The newly created All Stars performed admirably against the North London outfit in an end to end affair that saw Arsenal narrowly escape with the win.

Arsenal vs A-League All Stars Women: Highlights

Arsenal vs A-League All Stars Women: Mini Match