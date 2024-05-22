Relive all the action from Tottenham vs Newcastle on 10 Play

Were were treated to an all Premier League affair on Wednesday night as Ange Postecoglou's Spurs came up against Newcastle United in front of over 70,000 spectators at the MCG.

Back in his hometown after completing his first season in charge of the North London club, Postecoglou was met with open arms from the crowd as they got to cheer on the former Socceroos coach as well as the raft of world class footballers.

Both sides named strong starting line-ups with the Spurs side featuring Micky Van De Ven, James Maddison and South Korean icon Heung-Min Son while the Magpies had Nick Pope between the sticks, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak up front.

The match ended in a stalemate with Maddison opening the scoring before Isak tapped home from point blank range moments before the interval.

With no winner decided at the end of regulation time, supporters had the opportunity to take in a penalty shootout to decide who would come out on top.

A reminder of the massive weekend ahead on 10 Play and Paramount+ with the A-League All Stars in action on Friday before a triple header on Saturday night begins with the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final followed by the Scottish and Emirates FA Cup Finals.

Global Football Week Melbourne: Live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

Date Time (AEST) Event Location Watch 22 May 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Melbourne Cricket Ground Highlights, Full Match 24 May 1630-1930, kick off 1705 Newcastle United vs A-League All Stars Men Marvel Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ 24 May 1930-2230, kick off 2005 Arsenal Women vs A-League All Stars Women Marvel Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+

Watch the A-League All Stars Men and Women live and free on 10 Play