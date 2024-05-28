FA Cup Final Review

A second successive Manchester Derby delivered all the drama and suspense you would expect from a game of such magnitude.

The blue half of Manchester held bragging rights after coming out on top in last year's match up.

This time around, it was Manchester United who had the last laugh. Erik ten Hag's side pounced on their rivals who appeared to still be suffering from their title celebrations the previous weekend.

Emirates FA Cup Final: Highlights Show

Academy graduates Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo popped up with United's goals shortly after the half hour mark which left City with it all to do in the second half.

Jeremy Doku was able to reduce the deficit in the final stages of the match but it was too little too late.

The Red Devils victory also had an added bonus which saw them qualify for Europe next season at the expense of Newcastle United who will have to do without continental football in 2024/25.

Emirates FA Cup: Important Links

Where to watch:

Subscription to Paramount+ starts from $9.99/month. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

You can also catch all the draws, previews and highlights shows for the Emirates FA Cup for free on 10 Play.