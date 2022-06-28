How To Watch The Winter Festival of Football

The Winter Festival of Football will feature the very best English Premier League clubs playing across Australia, Thailand, Singapore and America. The Football feast begins on July 12 with a total of 13 matches live across Network 10 and Paramount+.

Watch the likes of Aston Villa and Leeds United as they battle it out for the Queensland Champions Cup alongside Brisbane Roar.

Manchester United will also be coming down under as they prepare to take on Crystal Palace and Melbourne Victory on the hallowed grounds of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

You won’t want to miss a second of the action-packed festival. All matches aside from the Florida Cup/FC Series will be available to watch live and free on Network 10.

The Florida Cup/FC Series (featuring Chelsea and Arsenal) will be exclusive to Paramount+.

To find out how to watch on 10 play please read the below information.

Smart TV

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

Apple TV

Android TV

Telstra (Roku) TV

Amazon Fire TV

Samsung TV

Google TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 play app homepage.

Chromecast

If you have a newer Chromecast device, you will still need to cast directly from the 10 play app on your mobile device. There are different ways to enable Chromecast depending on the device you are using to cast content.

Checkout 10 play for the LIVE stream, catch-up of key events, highlights, video extras, articles, galleries and more in the Football Hub.

To watch all the action from the Florida Cup, you will need to sign up to Paramount+

Subscription to Paramount+ is $8.99/month or an annual $89.99. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.