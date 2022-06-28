Winter Festival of Football

ExtrasFixturesFootball HomeArticlesHome
Back

How To Watch The Winter Festival of Football

How To Watch The Winter Festival of Football

Watch all of The Winter Festival of Football live across Network 10 and Paramount+

The Winter Festival of Football will feature the very best English Premier League clubs playing across Australia, Thailand, Singapore and America. The Football feast begins on July 12 with a total of 13 matches live across Network 10 and Paramount+.

Watch the likes of Aston Villa and Leeds United as they battle it out for the Queensland Champions Cup alongside Brisbane Roar.

Manchester United will also be coming down under as they prepare to take on Crystal Palace and Melbourne Victory on the hallowed grounds of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

You won’t want to miss a second of the action-packed festival. All matches aside from the Florida Cup/FC Series will be available to watch live and free on Network 10.

The Florida Cup/FC Series (featuring Chelsea and Arsenal) will be exclusive to Paramount+.

To find out how to watch on 10 play please read the below information.

Smart TV

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

  • Apple TV
  • Android TV
  • Telstra (Roku) TV
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Samsung TV
  • Google TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 play app homepage.

Chromecast

If you have a newer Chromecast device, you will still need to cast directly from the 10 play app on your mobile device. There are different ways to enable Chromecast depending on the device you are using to cast content.

How can I use Chromecast to watch 10 play

You can find the schedule for the Winter Festival of Football here:

Winter Festival of Football Fixtures

Ultimate Guide for the Winter Festival of Football

Checkout 10 play for the LIVE stream, catch-up of key events, highlights, video extras, articles, galleries and more in the Football Hub.

To watch all the action from the Florida Cup, you will need to sign up to Paramount+

Subscription to Paramount+ is $8.99/month or an annual $89.99. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

Watch Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar on 10 BOLD and 10 play
NEXT STORY

Watch Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Watch Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Watch Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Watch the final match of the Queensland Champions Cup live on 10 BOLD as Villa meet Roar on Wednesday, 20 July
Watch Man United vs Crystal Palace on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Watch Man United vs Crystal Palace on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Watch Manchester United and Crystal Palace face off at the MCG live and free on 10 BOLD on Tuesday, July 19 from 1930 AEST
Watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United on 10 and 10 play

Watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United on 10 and 10 play

Watch live and free on Network 10 as two EPL household names battle it out on Sunday, July 17 as Aston Villa meet Leeds United at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium
Watch Chelsea vs Club America live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Chelsea vs Club America live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Chelsea take on Club America in the first match of the FC Series from 1150 on July 17 – live and exclusive on Paramount+
Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on 10 and 10 play

Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on 10 and 10 play

Watch Liverpool go head-to-head against Crystal Palace on Friday, 15 July – kick off 2235 AEST live and free on Network 10.