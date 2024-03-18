FA Cup

FA Cup Quarter Finals Review

A review of all the top moments from the quarter finals of the Emirates FA Cup

The Quarter Finals of the Emirates FA Cup had us on the edge of our seats with 20 goals scored across the four fixtures.

Wolves and Coventry City kicked off proceedings when they met at Molineux on Saturday night (AEDT).

It took until the final 10 minutes of the encounter for the ball to hit the back of the net with the home scoring twice and looking on course to book their ticket into the semi finals.

However, Coventry had another idea with not one, not two, but three injury time goals seeing them reverse the score line and seal their spot in the next round.

Next up, we headed to the Etihad with a Bernardo Silva first half brace enough to see Man City knock off Newcastle United.

Bernardo Silva's double secured Man City's victory (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

There were six goals at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea saw off Leicester City 4-2. The score was locked at two a piece before a red card for the visitors with just under 20 minutes to play opened the door for the Blues.

Two injury time goals sealed the win for Mauricio Pochettino's side as they turn their attention to the semi finals.

The fourth and final clash of the weekend was the biggest of them all as Manchester United and Liverpool went head to head at Old Trafford on Monday morning  (AEDT).

It took extra time to separate the two sides on this occasion in what was a pulsating encounter.

