Guide to the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

Everything you need to know about the U20 Women's Asian Cup live and free on 10 Play

The Young Matildas' U20 Asian Cup matches will be streamed live and exclusive across 10 Play.

This will be the Young Matildas' ninth appearance at the U20 Women's Asian Cup.

Previously an U19 competition, the upcoming tournament in 2024 will be the first time that it will be played in the new U20 age bracket.

U20 Women's Asian Cup 2024 Draw

Established Matildas star Mary Fowler featured in the 2019 edition as the Young Matildas went on to finish in fourth place.

Watch the next generation of superstars as they kick off their Asian Cup campaign against Korea Republic on Sunday, 3 March.

Find out when you can catch the latest action from the Young Matildas' campaign below.

2024 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Fixtures

How to Watch the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

Watch the Young Matildas live and exclusive on 10 Play

CommBank Young Matildas Head Coach Leah Blayney has named a talented 23-player squad to take part in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup
AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Fixtures

Watch all of the Young Matildas' Asian Cup matches live and free on 10 Play
Watch all of the Young Matildas' Asian Cup matches live and free on 10 Play