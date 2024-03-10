A-League

Macarthur FC vs Central Coast Mariners Highlights
NC | Sport

Watch highlights from the Macarthur FC vs Central Coast Mariners match

A-League Men's Highlights

3 mins

24 mins

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar match

3 mins

Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar Highlights

Watch highlights from the Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar match

3 mins

Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets Highlights

Watch highlights from the Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets match

24 mins

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory match

3 mins

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Highlights

Watch highlights from the Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory match

3 mins

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights

Watch highlights from the Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix match

3 mins

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United match

2023/2024