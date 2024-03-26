Relive all the action from the Socceroos vs Lebanon Qualifiers

The Subway Socceroos March AFC World Cup Qualifiers saw them go head to head against Lebanon in Sydney and Canberra, respectively.

The first match between the pair took centre stage at CommBank Stadium in Sydney last Thursday.

Catch up with all the action from that match below:

Socceroos vs Lebanon: Full Match Replay

Socceroos vs Lebanon: Highlights

Graham Arnold's men then headed to a sold out GIO Stadium in Canberra for their second meeting with The Cedars on Tuesday night.

Catch up with all the action from that clash below.

Lebanon vs Socceroos: Full Match Replay

Lebanon vs Socceroos: Highlights

