Scottish Cup

Full MatchesExtrasFixturesArticlesFootball Home
Back

Guide to the Scottish Cup

Guide to the Scottish Cup

Everything you need to know about the Scottish Cup live and free on 10 Play

The Scottish Cup will be streamed live and exclusive across 10 Play.

The Scottish Cup is Scotland's premier football knockout competition which began over 150 years ago.

Powerhouse outfit Celtic are the reigning champions as well as the most successful club in the Cup's history with 41 titles to their name.

There are plenty of Aussie footballers plying their trade in Scotland with the likes of Keanu Baccus and Ryan Strain starring for Saint Mirren as well as Liam Miller and Martin Boyle lining up for Hibernian.

Find out when you catch the latest action from the Scottish Cup below:

Guide to the Scottish Cup on 10 Play

2023/24 Scottish Cup Fixtures

Watch the Scottish Cup live and exclusive on 10 Play

Watch Aussies in action across the Scottish Cup on 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Watch Aussies in action across the Scottish Cup on 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Watch Aussies in action across the Scottish Cup on 10 Play

Watch Aussies in action across the Scottish Cup on 10 Play

Watch your favourite Australian players in the Scottish Cup live and free on 10 Play
Scottish Cup Fixtures

Scottish Cup Fixtures

2023/24 Scottish Cup live and exclusive on 10 Play
How to Watch the Scottish Cup

How to Watch the Scottish Cup

Watch all the best action from the Scottish Cup live and free on 10 Play