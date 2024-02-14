AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Fixtures

Watch the Young Matildas' U20 Asian Cup campaign live and exclusive on 10 Play.
|Date
|Times (AEDT)
|Event
|Matchday
|Watch
|3 Mar
|1850-2100, kick-off 1900
|Korea Republic vs Australia
|Group Stage
|Live and free on 10 Play
|6 Mar
|2150-2400, kick-off 2200
|Australia vs Uzbekistan
|Group Stage
|Live and free on 10 Play
|9 Mar
|1850-2100, kick-off 1900
|Australia vs Chinese Taipei
|Group Stage
|Live and free on 10 Play
Stay tuned for further event details.