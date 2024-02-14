AFC: U20 Women's Asian Cup

Full Match ReplaysExtrasFixturesArticlesFootball Home
Back

AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Fixtures

AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Fixtures

Watch all of the Young Matildas' Asian Cup matches live and free on 10 Play

Watch the Young Matildas' U20 Asian Cup campaign live and exclusive on 10 Play.

Date Times (AEDT) Event Matchday Watch
3 Mar 1850-2100, kick-off 1900 Korea Republic vs Australia Group Stage Live and free on 10 Play
6 Mar 2150-2400, kick-off 2200 Australia vs Uzbekistan Group Stage Live and free on 10 Play
9 Mar 1850-2100, kick-off 1900 Australia vs Chinese Taipei Group Stage Live and free on 10 Play

Stay tuned for further event details.

Young Matildas squad confirmed for U20 Women's Asian Cup
NEXT STORY

Young Matildas squad confirmed for U20 Women's Asian Cup

Advertisement

Related Articles

Young Matildas squad confirmed for U20 Women's Asian Cup

Young Matildas squad confirmed for U20 Women's Asian Cup

CommBank Young Matildas Head Coach Leah Blayney has named a talented 23-player squad to take part in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup
Guide to the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

Guide to the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

Everything you need to know about the U20 Women's Asian Cup live and free on 10 Play
How to Watch the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

How to Watch the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

Watch all of the Young Matildas' Asian Cup matches live and free on 10 Play