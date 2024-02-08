How to Watch the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

The Young Matildas' U20 Asian Cup matches will be streamed live and exclusive across 10 Play.

This will be the Young Matildas' ninth appearance at the U20 Women's Asian Cup.

Previously an U19 competition, the upcoming tournament in 2024 will be the first time that it will be played in the new U20 age bracket.

Established Matildas star Mary Fowler featured in the 2019 edition as the Young Matildas went on to finish in fourth place.

Watch the next generation of superstars as they kick off their Asian Cup campaign against Korea Republic on Sunday, 3 March.

Find out when you catch the latest action from the Young Matildas' campaign below

2024 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Fixtures

How to Watch the U20 Women's Asian Cup on 10 Play

Smart TV

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

Apple TV

Android TV

Telstra (Roku) TV

Amazon Fire TV

Samsung TV

Google TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 Play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 Play app homepage.

Chromecast

If you have a newer Chromecast device, you will still need to cast directly from the 10 Play app on your mobile device. There are different ways to enable Chromecast depending on the device you are using to cast content.

How can I use Chromecast to watch 10 Play

Watch the Young Matildas live and exclusive on 10 Play