AFC Asian Cup

Full MatchesExtrasFixturesSocceroosArticles
Back

2023 AFC Asian Cup Fixtures

2023 AFC Asian Cup Fixtures

2023 AFC Asian Cup LIVE on Network Ten and Paramount+.

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup kicks off on January 13th 2024.

All Socceroos AFC Asian Cup fixtures will be available to watch live and free on 10, 10 Play, and Paramount+.

Date Times (AEDT) Event Matchday Location Watch
13 Jan 0250-0500, kick-off 0300 Qatar v Lebanon MD1 Lusail Stadium, Lusail Live on Paramount+
13 Jan 2200-2500, kick off 2230 Socceroos v India MD1 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Doha Watch live and free on 10, 10 Play, and Paramount+
14 Jan 0120-0330, kick-off 0130 China v Tajikistan MD1 Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
14 Jan 0420-0630, kick-off 0430 Uzbekistan v Syria MD1 Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan Live on Paramount+
14 Jan 2220-2430, kick-off 2230 Japan v Vietnam MD1 Al Thumama Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
15 Jan 0120-0330, kick-off 0130 United Arab Emirates v Hong Kong MD1 Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan Live on Paramount+
15 Jan 0420-0630, kick-off 0430 Iran v Palestine MD1 Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan Live on Paramount+
15 Jan 2220-2430, kick-off 2230 Korea Republic v Bahrain MD1 Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan Live on Paramount+
16 Jan 0120-0330, kick-off 0130 Indonesia v Iraq MD1 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
16 Jan 0420-0630, kick-off 0430 Malaysia v Jordan MD1 Al Janoub Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
17 Jan 0120-0330, kick-off 0130 Thailand v Kyrgyz Republic MD1  Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha  Live on Paramount+
17 Jan  0420-0630, kick-off 0430 Saudi Arabia v Oman MD1  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan Live on Paramount+
17 Jan  2220-2430, kick-off 2230 Lebanon v China  MD2  Al Thumama Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
18 Jan 0120-0330, kick-off 0130 Tajikistan v Qatar MD2 Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor Live on Paramount+
18 Jan 2200-2500, kick-off 2230 Syria v Socceroos MD2 Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan Watch live and free on 10, 10  Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+
19 Jan 0120-0330, kick-off 0130 India v Uzbekistan MD2 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
19 Jan 0420-0630, kick-off 0430 Palestine v UAE MD2 Al Janoub Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
19 Jan 2220-2430, kick-off 2230 Iraq v Japan MD2 Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan Live on Paramount+
20 Jan 0120-0330, kick-off Vietnam v Indonesia MD2  Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
20 Jan 0420-0630, kick-off 0430 Hong Kong v Iran MD2 Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan Live on Paramount+
20 Jan 2220-2430, kick-off 2230 Jordan v Korea Republic MD2 Al Thumama Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
21 Jan 0120-0330, kick-off 0130 Bahrain v Malaysia MD2 Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan Live on Paramount+
22 Jan 0120-0330, kick-off 0130 Oman v Thailand MD2  Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
22 Jan 0420-0630-, kick-off 0430 Kyrgyz Republic v Saudi Arabia MD2 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
23 Jan  0150-0400, kick-off 0200 Qatar v China MD3 Khalifa International Airport, Al Rayyan Live on Paramount+
23 Jan  0150-0400, kick-off 0200  Tajikistan v Lebanon MD3  Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan Live on Paramount+
23 Jan 2200-2500, kick-off 2230  Socceroos v Uzbekistan MD3  Al Janoub Stadium, Doha Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+
23 Jan  2220-2430, kick-off 2230  Syria v India MD3  Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor Live on Paramount+
24 Jan 0150-0400, kick-off 0200 Iran v United Arab Emirates MD3 Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan Live on Paramount+
24 Jan 0150-0400, kick-off 0200 Hong Kong v Palestine MD3  Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
24 Jan 2220-2430, kick-off 2230 Japan v Indonesia MD3 Al Thumama Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
24 Jan 2220-2430, kick-off 2230 Iraq v Vietnam MD3 Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan Live on Paramount+
25 Jan 2220-2430, kick-off 2230 Korea Republic v Malaysia MD3 Al Janoub Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
 25 Jan  2220-2430, kick-off 2230 Jordan v Bahrain  MD3 Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan  Live on Paramount+
 26 Jan  0150-0400, kick-off 0200 Saudi Arabia v Thailand  MD3  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan  Live on Paramount+
26 Jan 0150-0400, kick-off 0200 Kyrgyz Republic v Oman MD3 Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
28 Jan 2200-2500, kick-off 2230 1B v 3ACD Round of 16 Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+
29 Jan 0250-0500, kick-off 0300 2A v 2C Round of 16 Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan Live on Paramount+
29 Jan 2220-2430, kick-off 2230 1D v 3BEF Round of 16 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
30 Jan 0250-0500, kick-off 0300 1A v 3CDE Round of 16 Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor Live on Paramount+
30 Jan 2220-2430, kick-off 2230 2B v 2F Round of 16 Al Janoub Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
31 Jan 0250-0500, kick-off 0300 1F v 2E Round of 16 Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan Live on Paramount+
31 Jan 2220-2430, kick-off 2230 1E v 2D Round of 16 Al Thumama Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
1 Feb 0250-0500, kick-off 0300 1C v 3ABF Round of 16 Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
2 Feb 2220-2430, kick-off 2230 TBC v TBC QF1 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
3 Feb 0200-0500, kick-off 0230 TBC v TBC QF2 Al Janoub Stadium, Doha Watch live and free on 10, 10 Play, and Paramount+
3 Feb 2220-2430, kick-off 2230 TBC v TBC QF3 Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan Live on Paramount+
4 Feb 0220-0430, kick-off 0230 TBC v TBC QF4 Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor Live on Paramount+
7 Feb 0130-0430, kick-off 0200 TBC v TBC SF 1 Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Doha Watch live and free on 10, 10 Play, and Paramount+
8 Feb 0150-0400, kick-off 0200 TBC v TBC SF 2 Al Thumama Stadium, Doha Live on Paramount+
11 Feb 0130-0430, kick-off 0200 TBC v TBC Final Lusail Stadium, Lusail Watch live and free on 10, 10 Play, and Paramount+
Guide to the AFC Asian Cup
NEXT STORY

Guide to the AFC Asian Cup

Advertisement

Related Articles

Guide to the AFC Asian Cup

Guide to the AFC Asian Cup

Everything you need to know about the AFC Asian Cup live on 10 and Paramount+
How to Watch the AFC Asian Cup

How to Watch the AFC Asian Cup

Watch the AFC Asian Cup live on 10 and Paramount+ across January and February