2023 AFC Asian Cup Fixtures

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup kicks off on January 13th 2024.
All Socceroos AFC Asian Cup fixtures will be available to watch live and free on 10, 10 Play, and Paramount+.
|Date
|Times (AEDT)
|Event
|Matchday
|Location
|Watch
|13 Jan
|0250-0500, kick-off 0300
|Qatar v Lebanon
|MD1
|Lusail Stadium, Lusail
|Live on Paramount+
|13 Jan
|2200-2500, kick off 2230
|Socceroos v India
|MD1
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Doha
|Watch live and free on 10, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|14 Jan
|0120-0330, kick-off 0130
|China v Tajikistan
|MD1
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|14 Jan
|0420-0630, kick-off 0430
|Uzbekistan v Syria
|MD1
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Live on Paramount+
|14 Jan
|2220-2430, kick-off 2230
|Japan v Vietnam
|MD1
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|15 Jan
|0120-0330, kick-off 0130
|United Arab Emirates v Hong Kong
|MD1
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Live on Paramount+
|15 Jan
|0420-0630, kick-off 0430
|Iran v Palestine
|MD1
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Live on Paramount+
|15 Jan
|2220-2430, kick-off 2230
|Korea Republic v Bahrain
|MD1
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Live on Paramount+
|16 Jan
|0120-0330, kick-off 0130
|Indonesia v Iraq
|MD1
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|16 Jan
|0420-0630, kick-off 0430
|Malaysia v Jordan
|MD1
|Al Janoub Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|17 Jan
|0120-0330, kick-off 0130
|Thailand v Kyrgyz Republic
|MD1
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|17 Jan
|0420-0630, kick-off 0430
|Saudi Arabia v Oman
|MD1
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Live on Paramount+
|17 Jan
|2220-2430, kick-off 2230
|Lebanon v China
|MD2
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|18 Jan
|0120-0330, kick-off 0130
|Tajikistan v Qatar
|MD2
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|Live on Paramount+
|18 Jan
|2200-2500, kick-off 2230
|Syria v Socceroos
|MD2
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Watch live and free on 10, 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|19 Jan
|0120-0330, kick-off 0130
|India v Uzbekistan
|MD2
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|19 Jan
|0420-0630, kick-off 0430
|Palestine v UAE
|MD2
|Al Janoub Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|19 Jan
|2220-2430, kick-off 2230
|Iraq v Japan
|MD2
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Live on Paramount+
|20 Jan
|0120-0330, kick-off
|Vietnam v Indonesia
|MD2
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|20 Jan
|0420-0630, kick-off 0430
|Hong Kong v Iran
|MD2
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Live on Paramount+
|20 Jan
|2220-2430, kick-off 2230
|Jordan v Korea Republic
|MD2
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|21 Jan
|0120-0330, kick-off 0130
|Bahrain v Malaysia
|MD2
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Live on Paramount+
|22 Jan
|0120-0330, kick-off 0130
|Oman v Thailand
|MD2
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|22 Jan
|0420-0630-, kick-off 0430
|Kyrgyz Republic v Saudi Arabia
|MD2
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|23 Jan
|0150-0400, kick-off 0200
|Qatar v China
|MD3
|Khalifa International Airport, Al Rayyan
|Live on Paramount+
|23 Jan
|0150-0400, kick-off 0200
|Tajikistan v Lebanon
|MD3
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Live on Paramount+
|23 Jan
|2200-2500, kick-off 2230
|Socceroos v Uzbekistan
|MD3
|Al Janoub Stadium, Doha
|Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|23 Jan
|2220-2430, kick-off 2230
|Syria v India
|MD3
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|Live on Paramount+
|24 Jan
|0150-0400, kick-off 0200
|Iran v United Arab Emirates
|MD3
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Live on Paramount+
|24 Jan
|0150-0400, kick-off 0200
|Hong Kong v Palestine
|MD3
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|24 Jan
|2220-2430, kick-off 2230
|Japan v Indonesia
|MD3
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|24 Jan
|2220-2430, kick-off 2230
|Iraq v Vietnam
|MD3
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Live on Paramount+
|25 Jan
|2220-2430, kick-off 2230
|Korea Republic v Malaysia
|MD3
|Al Janoub Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|25 Jan
|2220-2430, kick-off 2230
|Jordan v Bahrain
|MD3
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Live on Paramount+
|26 Jan
|0150-0400, kick-off 0200
|Saudi Arabia v Thailand
|MD3
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Live on Paramount+
|26 Jan
|0150-0400, kick-off 0200
|Kyrgyz Republic v Oman
|MD3
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|28 Jan
|2200-2500, kick-off 2230
|1B v 3ACD
|Round of 16
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
|Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|29 Jan
|0250-0500, kick-off 0300
|2A v 2C
|Round of 16
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Live on Paramount+
|29 Jan
|2220-2430, kick-off 2230
|1D v 3BEF
|Round of 16
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|30 Jan
|0250-0500, kick-off 0300
|1A v 3CDE
|Round of 16
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|Live on Paramount+
|30 Jan
|2220-2430, kick-off 2230
|2B v 2F
|Round of 16
|Al Janoub Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|31 Jan
|0250-0500, kick-off 0300
|1F v 2E
|Round of 16
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Live on Paramount+
|31 Jan
|2220-2430, kick-off 2230
|1E v 2D
|Round of 16
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|1 Feb
|0250-0500, kick-off 0300
|1C v 3ABF
|Round of 16
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|2 Feb
|2220-2430, kick-off 2230
|TBC v TBC
|QF1
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|3 Feb
|0200-0500, kick-off 0230
|TBC v TBC
|QF2
|Al Janoub Stadium, Doha
|Watch live and free on 10, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|3 Feb
|2220-2430, kick-off 2230
|TBC v TBC
|QF3
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Live on Paramount+
|4 Feb
|0220-0430, kick-off 0230
|TBC v TBC
|QF4
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|Live on Paramount+
|7 Feb
|0130-0430, kick-off 0200
|TBC v TBC
|SF 1
|Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Doha
|Watch live and free on 10, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|8 Feb
|0150-0400, kick-off 0200
|TBC v TBC
|SF 2
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|Live on Paramount+
|11 Feb
|0130-0430, kick-off 0200
|TBC v TBC
|Final
|Lusail Stadium, Lusail
|Watch live and free on 10, 10 Play, and Paramount+