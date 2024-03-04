AFC: U20 Women's Asian Cup

Relive the Young Matildas Asian Cup campaign

Catch up with all the action from the Young Matildas' Asian Cup campaign on 10 Play

The Young Matildas' U20 Asian Cup campaign began in blistering cold conditions last Sunday night (AEDT) as they faced off against Korea Republic in Tashkent.

The next generation of Matildas stars did not have the best of records against Korea Republic with three wins to their opponents, one draw, and one Australia win.

Relive all the action from their first Asian Cup clash below:

Korea Republic vs Young Matildas: Full Match Replay

Korea Republic vs Young Matildas: Highlights

Next up for Leah Blayney's side is a date with tournament hosts' Uzbekistan on Wednesday night at 2200 AEDT.

The host nation fell to a 2-0 defeat against Chinese Taipei in their opener and sit bottom of the group ahead of their meeting with the Young Matildas.

Young Matildas Asian Cup Preview

