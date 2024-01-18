Relive all the action from the Socceroos Asian Cup campaign on 10 Play

The Subway Socceroos began their AFC Asian Cup campaign with a comfortable victory over India in the opening weekend.
10 Play has you covered with the full match replay as well as highlights from that clash.
Socceroos vs India: Full Match Replay
Socceroos vs India: Mini Match
Socceroos vs India: Highlights
The Subway Socceroos' followed up that win with a clash against Syria on Thursday night (AEDT). Catch up with all the action below on 10 Play.
Syria vs Socceroos: Full Match Replay
Syria vs Socceroos: Mini Match
Syria vs Socceroos: Highlights
Nect up for Graham Arnold's men is a date with Uzbekistan on Tuesday night (AEDT). Their upcoming opponents sit in second in the group and enter the fixture on the back of a comfortable 3-0 victory over India.
Socceroos vs Uzbekistan: Preview
Watch the Socceroos vs Uzbekistan live and free on 10 and 10 Play from 2230 on Tuesday, January 23 (AEDT)
2024 Subway Socceroos Fixtures
