Relive all the action from the Socceroos Asian Cup campaign on 10 Play

Relive all the action from the Socceroos Asian Cup campaign on 10 Play

Catch up with all the action from the Socceroos' Asian Cup campaign on 10 Play

The Subway Socceroos began their AFC Asian Cup campaign with a comfortable victory over India in the opening weekend.

10 Play has you covered with the full match replay as well as highlights from that clash.

Socceroos vs India: Full Match Replay

Socceroos vs India: Mini Match

Socceroos vs India: Highlights

The Subway Socceroos' followed up that win with a clash against Syria on Thursday night (AEDT).  Catch up with all the action below on 10 Play.

Syria vs Socceroos: Full Match Replay

Syria vs Socceroos: Mini Match

Syria vs Socceroos: Highlights

Nect up for Graham Arnold's men is a date with Uzbekistan on Tuesday night (AEDT). Their upcoming opponents sit in second in the group and enter the fixture on the back of a comfortable 3-0 victory over India.

Socceroos vs Uzbekistan: Preview

Watch the Socceroos vs Uzbekistan live and free on 10 and 10 Play from 2230 on Tuesday, January 23 (AEDT)

Preview: Socceroos vs Uzbekistan
Preview: Socceroos vs Uzbekistan

Watch Subway Socceroos vs Uzbekistan on Tuesday, 23 Jan live and free on 10 and 10 Play
Watch Syria vs Socceroos on Thursday, 18 Jan live and free on 10 and 10 Play
Watch the Subway Socceroos vs India this Saturday night on 10 and 10 Play
