The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Makes Embarrassing Blunder On Air

Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Makes Embarrassing Blunder On Air

“I’d like to buy a vowel, an O for “Oh no, what have I said?”

In a viral clip that should have the contestant asking for an N, an S, an F and a W for Not suitable for work, one American contestant on Wheel of Fortune has learnt the hard way not to just say the first thing that comes into your head.

In the opening round of the game, the contestants are asked to solve a four-word phrase as letters appear quickly on the board.

With only four letters revealed the contestant buzzes in to guess “Right in the butt!” only to be told by long-time host Pat Sajak “No.”

From here we can see the embarrassment of the man who quietly decides to put the buzzer down to prevent any further brain explosions, and then, with the crowd still laughing, another contestant guesses correctly, “This is the best.”

And she is right, this is the best, for the internet, with thousands of shares across all platforms.

This is all good timing too, with Sajak only weeks away from retiring after hosting for 43 years, it is nice to know he can still provide us with the game show moment of the year.

Second Victorian Poultry Farm Hit By Bird Flu
NEXT STORY

Second Victorian Poultry Farm Hit By Bird Flu

Advertisement

Related Articles

Second Victorian Poultry Farm Hit By Bird Flu

Second Victorian Poultry Farm Hit By Bird Flu

Almost half a million chickens were killed, farmers reeling, and the first-ever human case of bird flu has been recorded in Australia. So what is this disease and how dangerous is it for our country?
Private Health Insurance Premiums Skyrocket During Cost Of Living Crisis

Private Health Insurance Premiums Skyrocket During Cost Of Living Crisis

Another day, another cost of living challenge. This time is private health, with insurance premiums skyrocketing, forcing Australians to wonder if they can continue to put a price on good health.
High School Students Stun In Fairy-Tale Themed Prom Attire

High School Students Stun In Fairy-Tale Themed Prom Attire

Students at a school in Miami have taken their prom to the next level, with the internet comparing their fashion-forward looks to those at the Met Gala.
Study Suggests Puppy Dog Eyes Did Not Just Evolve To Influence Humans

Study Suggests Puppy Dog Eyes Did Not Just Evolve To Influence Humans

A new study has possibly debunked that large, droopy ‘puppy-dog eyes’ did not just evolve in domesticated dogs to appeal to their loving humans after scientists discovered that a wild dog breed has the same characteristic.
Drew Barrymore Show To Be Shown In Australia On Network 10

Drew Barrymore Show To Be Shown In Australia On Network 10

The Drew Barrymore Show's much-loved daytime talk show will be joining Network 10's daytime lineup from Monday June 3 at 11am.