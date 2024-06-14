News
The monumental cost of travel on Western Australian sporting teams
New research has revealed the 3000km Perth-based AFL teams have to travel to play east coast teams is costing them dearly with regular interruptions to routines and recovery, and the problem is not isolated to the AFL.
Incredible moment 16 moon bear cubs were rescued
Sixteen adorable moon bear cubs have a second chance at life after Australian charity Free the Bears worked with Laos police to organise what they say is the largest-ever rescue of the endangered species.
Chiropractors now allowed to crack babies' backs again
A decision to reinstate controversial baby chiropractic treatment has received heavy backlash from the medical community with the health minister demanding an urgent explanation from the Australian Chiropractors Association. ASA President David Cahill says there is plenty of evidence to show this is safe, and he joins us.
CEOs getting big pay rises as workers struggle with cost-of-living
New stats have revealed that CEOs of ASX-listed companies have recieved an average pay rise of 14% in the last year, taking the average pay to $1.4 million. But do CEOs deserve their big bonuses, or are their eye-watering salaries out of touch during a cost-of-living crisis?
Dan MacPherson & John Waters on the ghost that haunts a Melbourne theatre
Dan MacPherson and John Waters are currently performing together in The Woman In Black and they reveal all about the ghost that haunts the famous Athenaeum Theatre in Melbourne.
Perth man plans to break land speed record with 'world's fastest car'
Perth's Rosco McGlashan has created what he says is the world's fastest car, capable of going 1600km/h, and he plans to break the world's land speed record with it.
Remembering the day The Beatles arrived in Australia 60 years ago
Sixty years ago today, when the Beatles toured the country, Australia felt like the centre of the world. Beatles fans Kaye and Dorothy Plummer were lucky enough to see the fab four in Melbourne, and
Remembering Dr Michael Mosley, Who Has Died Aged 67
Dr. Michael Mosley introduced the 5/2 diet and the Fast 800, and was respected around the world for his dedication to testing everything he promoted. The TV presenter died aged 67, with his body being found on the Greek island of Symi while holidaying with his wife.