Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 11 Jun 2024
News
Air Date: Tue 11 Jun 2024
Join The Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Kate Langbroek and guests, Dr Sanjay & Dean Lewis as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Episodes
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
Video Extras
More
Latest Episodes
News
Remembering Dr Michael Mosley, Who Has Died Aged 67
Dr. Michael Mosley introduced the 5/2 diet and the Fast 800, and was respected around the world for his dedication to testing everything he promoted. The TV presenter died aged 67, with his body being found on the Greek island of Symi while holidaying with his wife.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
2024