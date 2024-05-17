Here's What's Still To Come On 10 In 2024

From another highly acclaimed season of Australian Survivor to the new era of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and MasterChef Australia, the first half of this year has been full of laughs, tears, and plenty of surprises. And while some of our announcements were unmasked early, we’re bloomin’ excited for what’s to come.

Hunted Australia: The Million Dollar Heist

The ultimate game of cat and mouse is back with a jaw-dropping twist! One million dollars is on the line, and all our fugitives must do is steal the money and run.

Nine pairs of everyday Aussies transform into fugitives overnight. For the first time ever, they will have to pull off a bank robbery, with $1 million up for grabs. Whatever they can steal, they’ll divide amongst themselves and hit the road with their cash haul. If they can evade a crack team of Hunters for 20 days, the money is all theirs.

The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition

Larrikin host Beau Ryan has once again collected a crew of celebrities and their loved ones to race around the world. With a cast stacked with sporting legends, chart-topping musicians, award-winning comedians and reality stars including Ian Thorpe, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, the Matildas’ Chloe Logarzo and Emily Gielnik and Pete Helliar, 11 teams will put their relationships on the line as they go on the most stressful holiday of their lives.

Dessert Masters

Melissa Leong and Amaury Guichon are back with a brand-new batch of some of the country’s best pastry chefs, dessert wizards and chocolatiers, battling it out to become the next Dessert Master, and win the $100,000 prize.

MasterChef faves Emelia Jackson and Reece Hignell will be joined by acclaimed dessert stars like Darren Purchese and Katherine Sabbath along with many more sweet creatives we can’t wait to announce. Just take our advice and don’t watch the show while you’re hungry!

Shark Tank Australia

The search is on for Australia’s next wave of budding entrepreneurs. Armed with persuasive tactics, business acumen and unwavering passion, aspiring Aussies step into the iconic Shark Tank to pitch their innovative ideas. Laying everything on the line, they’re hoping to strike a deal with one of our Sharks, that can catapult their dreams into reality.

The Sharks can’t wait to get their feet wet this season as the deals get bigger and better. And when there’s a good deal in the water, the Sharks can get ferocious.

Thank God You're Here

Has the news got you down? Looking for laughs? Step on through the big blue door! This year we’re packing in even more LOLs with two more episodes this season. Watch as some of the country’s funniest folks walk into scenes and improvise their way through their worst nightmares. With the ever-brilliant Celia Pacquola watching over it all, she’ll be joined each week by guest judges to select a winner.

Taskmaster Australia

Strap yourselves in for more laughs as Taskmaster returns for two back-to-back seasons. The second season of this international success story kicks off on May 23 as comedy royalty Anne Edmonds, Jenny Tian, Josh Thomas, Lloyd Langford and Wil Anderson tackle the ridiculous tasks set by the titular Taskmaster Tom Gleeson and the lesser Tom Cashman.

Then, later this year, season three will feature another brilliant line-up with Pete Helliar, Mel Buttle, Aaron Chen, Concetta Caristo and Rhys Nicholson battling it out. The competition may be serious, but the competitors certainly aren’t.

Award-Winning Comedy

And the laughs continue with the award-winning Have You Been Paying Attention? and The Cheap Seats set to keep you entertained all year long. They don’t just skewer the news; they make sure you don’t even have to read it.

Australia's favourite armchair critics return later this year with plenty of insights and laughs as they watch the best of what’s on the box on Gogglebox Australia.

International Dramas

Keep your eyes peeled to your EPG when some top international dramas join our schedule, including critically acclaimed comedy-crime drama series Elsbeth – based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight, starring Emmy Award winner Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni.

After fans across the world fell in love with NCIS: Sydney, the NCIS franchise continues to expand with two new spin-offs. NCIS: Tony & Ziva follows the fan favourite characters as they go on the run across Europe, while Mark Harmon’s prequel series NCIS: Origins starring Austin Stowell who plays the young Leroy Gibbs, is set in the 90s.

Let The Games Begin

Australia’s favourite game show, Deal or No Deal is gearing up for a celebrity take over with a mega jackpot! Some of the countries much-loved celebs will join host Grant Denyer across six Deal or No Deal prime time specials in an attempt to outsmart the banker and win $250,000 for their chosen charity.

Standing alongside Grant Denyer to take on the Banker is Gold Logie winner Tom Gleeson, MasterChef Judges Andy Allen and Sofia Levin along with some of the all-time greats from the MasterChef kitchen. Plus, the Matildas, Collingwood Premiership Captain Darcy Moore and the stars of Gogglebox Australia in a Deal or No Deal takeover.

One of the most successful game shows ever, The Wheel Of Fortune is back to win the hearts of a new generation. Hosted by the effervescent Graham Norton, the iconic show welcomes Aussie contestants ready to spin the wheel and guess the puzzle. With some serious prizes and money to win along the way, Graham Norton’s Wheel Of Fortune is a thrilling game of skill and luck and promises a wheely good time for the whole family.

Paw-Fect Viewing

Australia is a nation of dog lovers, but what happens when our four-legged friends turn into chaotic canines? Enter the Dogfather Graeme Hall who returns for a new season of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia.

New episodes of The Dog House Australia will take viewers on an emotional journey where vulnerable dogs go from abandoned… to adopted… to adored.

Sport

From the Socceroos battling it out for their spot at the World Cup, to the Matildas’ return to Australian shores following their Olympic exploits, we’ve got more live and free football than you can shake a referee’s whistle at. The A-Leagues Men’s and Women’s kick off their 2024/2025 season from October, plus we have all the action from the Australia Cup Final.

If you prefer slam dunks over headers, then all your swishes have come true with the biggest matches of the 2024/2025 Hungry Jack’s NBL season available live and free on 10 and 10 Play when the season tips off later in the year. As the NBL’s free-to-air partner, 10 is returning the League to a free-to-air main channel for the first time in a decade.

Ready, set, Moto! From the starting grid to the checkered flag, saddle up for some two-wheeled thrills when the Australian MotoGP races onto 10 and 10 Play for three incredible days starting October 18, live and free from the world-renowned Phillip Island circuit.

Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn II

Fans across the globe were glued to their screens each week as Australian Survivor continued to reinvent the game. Following on from the truly unpredictable Titans V Rebels where Feras Basal was crowned Sole Survivor, it’s going to be another showdown of epic proportions as we head back to the beaches of Samoa.

Commencing production soon, Brains V Brawn II will pose the question, what gets you further in the world’s toughest game, brute strength or intelligence? Two tribes separated by those who favour muscle and those with sharpened minds will battle it out in the hopes of becoming the next to take home the title, the glory, and $500,000.

10 News First continues to present the biggest and most comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news stories, while The Project provides Australians with their dose of news delivered differently.

Like we said, the year is only getting started.