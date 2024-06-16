Swimmer Cate Campbell Misses Out On Historic Olympic Spot

Campbell has missed selection in Australia's 41-strong swim team picked for Paris.

But a batch of swimmers on the team say they plan to honour Campbell's legacy at the Paris Games starting next month.

Chief among them is Shayna Jack, who has claimed individual freestyle berths in the 50m and 100m.

"It is beyond words," Jack said of Campbell's impact on Australian swimming. "She will forever be idolised and an inspiration to all of us.

"She has achieved phenomenal feats and all we can do is hope to continue to make her proud and make Australia proud and represent the country with pride."

Australia's most successful Olympian, Emma McKeon, said Campbell's influence would loom large, even while absent.

"She has inspired all of us," said McKeon ahead of her third Olympics. "She has been at the top of the sprint freestyle game for I don't even know how long, longer than I've been swimming probably.

"She's brought sprint freestyle, nationally and internationally, to the level that we're at. So we have got her to thank for where we are."

Campbell, a four-time Olympic gold medallist, made an emotional exit at selection trials after failing in her bid to become the first Australian swimmer to race at five Olympics.

"It's bittersweet," Campbell said. "I had hoped for the fairytale ending and it's what I had worked for and what I felt I was capable of and unfortunately my body just said no.

"Swimming is one of the most gruelling sports out there and I've been at it for a very, very long time."

With AAP.