Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 14 Jun 2024
News
Air Date: Fri 14 Jun 2024
Join The Project hosts Rove McManus, Georgie Tunny, Michael Hing and Susie Youssef as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Episodes
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
Video Extras
More
Latest Episodes
News
Chiropractors now allowed to crack babies' backs again
A decision to reinstate controversial baby chiropractic treatment has received heavy backlash from the medical community with the health minister demanding an urgent explanation from the Australian Chiropractors Association. ASA President David Cahill says there is plenty of evidence to show this is safe, and he joins us.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
2024