Theme Park Ride Malfunction Leaves Passengers Hanging Upside Down

Twenty-eight people were stranded until firefighters arrived 25 minutes later and manually lowered the ride to its unloading position.

Portland Fire and Rescue confirmed on X that firefighters were prepared for a high-angle ropes rescue if needed. The park announced that the AtmosFEAR, which has been operational since 2021 with no prior incidents, will remain closed until further notice.

A passer-by, known as @chrisxryan on TikTok, captured the incident on video, stating, "The ride got stuck and everyone is suspended upside down. This is terrifying. They just closed the park."

Hours later, he updated, "They were stuck upside down for roughly 30 minutes. The ride finally started working but they still had to go side to side before it finally stopped. Hoping everyone is okay."

Sky News reported that one person with a pre-existing medical condition was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but remarkably, no other injuries were reported.

Describing the chaos, @chrisxryan said “As we were in line trying to leave, we heard screams and noticed that the ride had come back on. They had to go side to side before they could even get back off. I couldn’t imagine how terrifying that would have been for the people who were stuck up there.”

A similar incident occurred last month at Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan, Ontario, where passengers on the Lumberjack ride were left dangling upside down for 45 minutes.

One passenger, Spencer Parkhouse, 11, initially thought it was part of the experience until ambulances arrived. He recalled, “[I was] just like feeling – when are we going to drop down? Are we ever going to drop down?”

Fortunately, he was strapped in tightly!