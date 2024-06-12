News
CEOs getting big pay rises as workers struggle with cost-of-living
New stats have revealed that CEOs of ASX-listed companies have recieved an average pay rise of 14% in the last year, taking the average pay to $1.4 million. But do CEOs deserve their big bonuses, or are their eye-watering salaries out of touch during a cost-of-living crisis?
Dan MacPherson & John Waters on the ghost that haunts a Melbourne theatre
Dan MacPherson and John Waters are currently performing together in The Woman In Black and they reveal all about the ghost that haunts the famous Athenaeum Theatre in Melbourne.
Perth man plans to break land speed record with 'world's fastest car'
Perth's Rosco McGlashan has created what he says is the world's fastest car, capable of going 1600km/h, and he plans to break the world's land speed record with it.
Remembering the day The Beatles arrived in Australia 60 years ago
Sixty years ago today, when the Beatles toured the country, Australia felt like the centre of the world. Beatles fans Kaye and Dorothy Plummer were lucky enough to see the fab four in Melbourne, and
Remembering Dr Michael Mosley, Who Has Died Aged 67
Dr. Michael Mosley introduced the 5/2 diet and the Fast 800, and was respected around the world for his dedication to testing everything he promoted. The TV presenter died aged 67, with his body being found on the Greek island of Symi while holidaying with his wife.
Bob Brown Risking Arrest To Save The Planet
Dr Bob Brown may be 80, but that doesn't stop him from risking arrest and doing his part to save the planet. The former politician has dedicated his life to saving the environment.
Toxic Masculinity Figures Influencing Teen Boys
Influencers like Andrew Tate are making a bigger impression on teenage boys than their parents believe and are serving as role models. So, why are teenage boys so attracted to toxic masculinity, and what is being done to help?